Hawkeyes rewarded for long day of work

One of the longest and strangest days in the history of the Iowa women’s basketball program ended late Thursday with one of the most gratifying wins of the season.
“You just never know what it going to happen this year,’’ guard Caitlin Clark said shortly after the Hawkeyes finished off 12th-ranked Michigan 89-67 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
It took so long for it all to play out that Clark and her teammates even had a second team meal before the game eventually started shortly after 8:30 p.m., five hours later than its scheduled tipoff time.
“Chicken parm from Monica’s, that had us ready to go for sure,’’ Clark said.
There was little doubt about that as Iowa built a 49-30 halftime lead, extended it to 63-35 just over three minutes into the third quarter and cruised to a signature victory had had been seeking as the NCAA tourney nears.
“We’re thrilled to get a top-20 win. We needed this,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said in a video conference following the game.
Bluder broke down how it all played out.
She said Iowa forward Logan Cook tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday during the Hawkeyes’ daily rapid antigen surveillance testing, a diagnosis confirmed by a PCR test.
All other Iowa players and individuals who traveled with the Hawkeyes to a road game Tuesday at Maryland tested negative for the coronavirus on Wednesday and again on Thursday morning.
As allowed under Big Ten protocols, Michigan asked for all Iowa personnel to have a PCR test taken before playing the game against the Hawkeyes.
That led to Iowa players being pulled off the court 45 minutes before the game’s original 3:30 p.m. start time and shortly after they began warming up.
The entire group hopped in their vehicles and rushed to the site at the UI Recreation Building where testing for student-athletes normally occurs and all Hawkeyes received a PCR test.
Players then returned to their apartments or dorm rooms to wait for results.
“They sent us home to relax, but I was looking at my phone every 10 minutes thinking that an hour had passed,’’ Iowa center Monika Czinano said.
Once all of the Hawkeyes had been cleared, testing negative in the PCR test, an 8:30 p.m. tipoff time was set.
Iowa players returned to Carver-Hawkeye Arena about two hours before tipoff, enjoyed that second team meal and then enjoyed taking apart the Wolverines even more.
“Everybody pitched in to make it work,’’ Bluder said, saying medical personnel “earned a blue ribbon’’ for the work they put in to get everyone tested and get results in a timely manner to allow the game to proceed.
Clark led four Hawkeyes in double figures with a 27-point game and combined with Kate Martin to dish out 17 of the 26 assists Iowa recorded on 32 baskets.
The Hawkeyes (13-7, 9-7 Big Ten) shot 59.3 percent from the field and finished with 16 3-point baskets, one shy of the Iowa team record at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, but the difference was on defense.
Naz Hillmon, second in the Big Ten in scoring to Clark, finished with 24 points but Iowa limited the Wolverines (13-3, 8-3) to 35.6-perce shooting for the game.
“We’ve kept telling the team that we were close. We just needed to put the defensive effort together with what we’ve been doing on the offensive end and we finally got that done,’’ Bluder said.