Hawkeyes rewarded for long day of work

All other Iowa players and individuals who traveled with the Hawkeyes to a road game Tuesday at Maryland tested negative for the coronavirus on Wednesday and again on Thursday morning.

As allowed under Big Ten protocols, Michigan asked for all Iowa personnel to have a PCR test taken before playing the game against the Hawkeyes.

That led to Iowa players being pulled off the court 45 minutes before the game’s original 3:30 p.m. start time and shortly after they began warming up.

The entire group hopped in their vehicles and rushed to the site at the UI Recreation Building where testing for student-athletes normally occurs and all Hawkeyes received a PCR test.

Players then returned to their apartments or dorm rooms to wait for results.

“They sent us home to relax, but I was looking at my phone every 10 minutes thinking that an hour had passed,’’ Iowa center Monika Czinano said.

Once all of the Hawkeyes had been cleared, testing negative in the PCR test, an 8:30 p.m. tipoff time was set.

Iowa players returned to Carver-Hawkeye Arena about two hours before tipoff, enjoyed that second team meal and then enjoyed taking apart the Wolverines even more.