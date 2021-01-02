Hawkeyes seek to make noise at quiet Illinois

In recent seasons, a game plan isn’t the only thing the Iowa women’s basketball team has taken with it when it plays at Illinois.
The Hawkeyes have also had to bring along their own energy.
"It’s different going over there, just an awkward place to play," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.
As coach Nancy Fahey works to rebuild a Fighting Illini program that has not had a winning record in eight seasons and has finished with a single-digit win total five times in the last seven years, fans have warmed up to the Illinois program.
Most seats at the cavernous State Farm Center regularly sit empty for women’s basketball games, something that has made it a bit of a challenge at times for an Iowa team used to playing in front of crowds that averaged 7,102 last season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
"It’s always a little iffy going over there, just different," said Bluder, whose team visits Illinois at 1 p.m. today.
With attendance restrictions at every arena this season because of COVID-19, Bluder said the surroundings shouldn’t be an issue.
"All of the arenas are like going to Champaign," Bluder said. "They’re all without life."
Bluder said the Hawkeyes (6-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will need to bring their own energy as they play away from home for just the third time, splitting earlier games with a win at Drake and a four-point loss at Michigan State last month.
She would like to see the Hawkeyes continue to work toward spreading the offense around.
All five Iowa starters scored in double figures in a 90-84 win over Rutgers on Thursday, the type of group effort Bluder believes the Hawkeyes will need moving forward.
"The more people we can get involved, the better off we will be," Bluder said. "We did a really good job of spreading things around."
Caitlin Clark continues to rank among NCAA leaders, entering the weekend third nationally with a scoring average of 27.1 points per game, while Monika Czinano now averages 20 points.
Illinois (2-3, 0-2) played for the first time since Dec. 10 on Thursday, dropping a 79-56 game at 20th-ranked Indiana.
Fahey added seven players to the Fighting Illini roster this season, with 6-foot-5 Arizona State transfer Eva Rubin working her way into the starting lineup. Other members of a recruiting class, which ranked 27th nationally came off the bench against the Hoosiers.
"Illinois is almost an entirely new team," Bluder said. "They’ve got some transfers and (three) foreign players. We don’t know a lot about them, but we need to take (the Rutgers) win and build off of it."