Hawkeyes seek to make noise at quiet Illinois

In recent seasons, a game plan isn’t the only thing the Iowa women’s basketball team has taken with it when it plays at Illinois.

The Hawkeyes have also had to bring along their own energy.

"It’s different going over there, just an awkward place to play," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.

As coach Nancy Fahey works to rebuild a Fighting Illini program that has not had a winning record in eight seasons and has finished with a single-digit win total five times in the last seven years, fans have warmed up to the Illinois program.

Most seats at the cavernous State Farm Center regularly sit empty for women’s basketball games, something that has made it a bit of a challenge at times for an Iowa team used to playing in front of crowds that averaged 7,102 last season at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"It’s always a little iffy going over there, just different," said Bluder, whose team visits Illinois at 1 p.m. today.

With attendance restrictions at every arena this season because of COVID-19, Bluder said the surroundings shouldn’t be an issue.

"All of the arenas are like going to Champaign," Bluder said. "They’re all without life."