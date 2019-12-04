Hawkeyes share the ball, top Clemson

Bluder believed facing a zone against Washington in the Hawkeyes’ final game in the Puerto Rico Classic benefited Iowa against Clemson.

"I think we learned a lot in the game that helped us out tonight," Bluder said. "We were dealt with the zone and were still able to get the ball inside to Monika."

Iowa separated itself from Clemson with a 17-2 run, starting with the fourth of the Hawkeyes’ collection of five 3-point baskets by five players during the opening quarter.

Gabbie Marshall’s long ball, part of a 5-for-7 start from behind the arc, cut into a 16-11 deficit just after the midpoint of the opening quarter.

Iowa led 22-18 after the first, but a steal of an inbounds pass under the Hawkeye basket and lay-in by Doyle continued the surge.

Czinano collected seven of her 11 first-half points in a little over a minute, allowing Iowa to extend its lead to 35-22 with 6 minutes, 19 seconds to go in the second quarter.

"The guards did a good job of throwing some really amazing passes, some behind the back of the defender passes," said Czinano, who topped her previous career high by six points. "They did a great job of putting us in a good position to score."