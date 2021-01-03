Hawkeyes start fast, rout Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Before taking the court Sunday at Illinois' State Farm Center, Iowa women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder talked to her team about getting into its "go zone.''
The Hawkeyes quickly accomplished that with a focused effort on both ends of the floor, jumping out to a 35-10 lead after one quarter and never looking back in a 107-68 rout of Illinois.
"Especially after we got off to a slow start at Michigan State, it's been a focus to start faster. We've talked about trying to get ourselves pumped up and prepared to come out strong. We want to get into that go zone," Iowa forward McKenna Warnock said, referencing Iowa's only other Big Ten road test.
There wasn't anything slow about the way the Hawkeyes started against the Fighting Illini.
Iowa overwhelmed Illinois from the jump, hitting 57.1% of its 21 shots in the first quarter including a 7-of-12 touch from 3-point range.
On defense, the Hawkeyes limited Illinois to 4-of-19 shooting in the first quarter and never gave the Fighting Illini a chance to get much going after that while limiting Illinois to 37.1% shooting for the game.
"I really liked the way we came on the road and dominated the way we did in the first quarter,'' Bluder said. "We took the momentum away from Illinois right from the start.''
Seven Hawkeyes scored in the first quarter and Iowa didn't let up in an effort which mirrored the outcome in the only meeting between the teams last season, a 108-72 Iowa victory at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
"The thing I really liked was when opened the big lead, we didn't let them creep back into it, we kept the hammer down,'' Bluder said. "We did a good job on the boards, shared the ball and got a lot of people involved.''
The Hawkeyes out-rebounded Illinois 48-31 and dished out a season-high 23 assists, with six players recording at least three assists.
Iowa led 52-25 at halftime and grew its lead to 83-45 after three quarters, a margin which reached 45 points midway through the fourth quarter.
"We're doing what we hoped to do, we're getting a lot of people involved and instead of having just one or two players in double figures, we're having three, four, five and that is only helping us as a team,'' Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said.
Four of the 11 Hawkeyes who scored in the game finished in double figures, an effort led by a 21-point performance from Clark.
Warnock finished with 18, Monika Czinano collected 15 and Megan Meyer had 10 to help Iowa (7-1, 3-1 Big Ten) earn its sixth straight victory over Illinois and its ninth in the last 11 games between the teams.
Illinois (2-4, 0-3) was led by a 17-point game from Eva Rubin.