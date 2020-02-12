Hawkeyes, Terps angle for edge in Big Ten race

"It makes a huge difference," Bluder said. "We talk about it all the time in the huddle, ‘Hey, we’ve been here before,’ and it gives you the confidence to go out and finish the job."

The Hawkeyes have accomplished that in their last three games against the Terrapins, including in a 66-61 victory over Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Jan. 9.

A number of the statistics in that game didn’t make a lot of sense.

Neither team shot particularly well and they combined for 45 turnovers. The Terrapins grabbed 38 offensive rebounds but were only able to turn those second chances into 25 points.

"That game told us we had to become a better rebounding team," Meyer said. "We know we’re going to have to go in there and box out and limit their second opportunities. We won that game, but you aren’t going win many when you give up 38 offensive rebounds."

Bluder said there are other areas where Iowa needs to improve if it hopes to become the only team other than top-ranked South Carolina to defeat the Terrapins at the Xfinity Center this season.