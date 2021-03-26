Hawkeyes welcome UConn opportunity

Bright lights. Big stage.
Ready or not, that is the backdrop a young Iowa women’s basketball team finds itself in when it takes on top-ranked Connecticut in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.
Saturday’s noon game at the Alamodome in San Antonio presents the Hawkeyes with not only their toughest challenge of the season but also with an opportunity.
“That’s what the coaches keep telling us, that this is a great opportunity for us and it is,’’ Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said.
With Clark and the Huskies’ Paige Bueckers regarded as the two premier players in a talent-rich freshman class nationally, the Iowa-Connecticut game has drawn extraordinary attention for a Sweet 16 game and will be televised nationally by ABC.
It’s an individual spotlight neither player prefers.
“It’s like the hype for a big football game – Tom Brady versus Aaron Rodgers – but the reality couldn’t be further from that,’’ Huskies coach Geno Auriemma said.
“It’s two good young kids, good players, who do a lot for their teams, but they’re just a part of it. They’ll do their thing, but at the end of the day, it’s Iowa versus UConn.’’
Clark, a former teammate of Bueckers’ on a pair of gold medal-winning USA Basketball teams, understands that as well and she isn’t viewing the game as a one-on-one competition.
“Obviously, I’ve watched Paige play for a while, but it’s not going to be an individual match-up with her. It will be a whole team effort more than anything,’’ Clark said.
“We’ll try to run a lot of different things at her, but UConn has more than just Paige and I think that’s the biggest thing. You have to control the rest of the team, too.’’
Bueckers was one of three Huskies named earlier this week as all-region selections by the Women’s Basketbal Coaches Association.
Junior Olivia Nelson-Ododa, a 6-foot-5 forward, and junior Christyn Williams, a 5-11 guard, joined the 6-0 Bueckers in being recognized.
Named the co-defensive player of the year in the Big East, Nelson-Ododa averages 13 points and a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per game.
Williams joined Bueckers as first-team all-Big East selections, averaging 15.5 points while Bueckers averages 19.9 points and six assists per game.
Bueckers earned first-team all-American honors from the Associated Press, while Nelson-Ododa and Williams were awarded honorable mention for Connecticut (26-1).
The nation’s scoring leader at 26.8 points per game, Clark was Iowa’s lone player honored by the AP.
She earned second-team all-American honors prior to a postseason run that at the start of the season would have been viewed as a somewhat unexpected opportunity for the Hawkeyes (20-9).
With three sophomores and a freshman in a starting five that also includes junior post player Monika Czinano, the future looks bright for an Iowa program that has now reached this point in the NCAA tourney in three of its last four appearances.
But instead of viewing this as a rebuilding year, the Hawkeyes simply reloaded and have put together Iowa’s fifth straight 20-win season.
Strong offensively from the start – Iowa ranks second in the nation in scoring – defense has become a recent difference maker for the Hawkeyes.
“When you look at where we were and where we are, I think our defense has been much better,’’ coach Lisa Bluder said. “I think that’s a sign of growth and maturity with a really young basketball team. We don’t have a senior in our starting lineup.’’
Connecticut will be the next test for Iowa’s youth, a chance to measure itself against one of the nation’s elite programs in a battle for a spot in the Elite Eight.
“UConn is a different type of team from what we are used to playing,’’ Clark said. “We see some of what they do in the Big Ten, but they do things we haven’t seen as well. It’s good to have a couple of days to get ready for them.’’
And Clark believes Iowa is prepared to step onto the big stage with the bright lights.