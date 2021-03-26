Hawkeyes welcome UConn opportunity

With three sophomores and a freshman in a starting five that also includes junior post player Monika Czinano, the future looks bright for an Iowa program that has now reached this point in the NCAA tourney in three of its last four appearances.

But instead of viewing this as a rebuilding year, the Hawkeyes simply reloaded and have put together Iowa’s fifth straight 20-win season.

Strong offensively from the start – Iowa ranks second in the nation in scoring – defense has become a recent difference maker for the Hawkeyes.

“When you look at where we were and where we are, I think our defense has been much better,’’ coach Lisa Bluder said. “I think that’s a sign of growth and maturity with a really young basketball team. We don’t have a senior in our starting lineup.’’

Connecticut will be the next test for Iowa’s youth, a chance to measure itself against one of the nation’s elite programs in a battle for a spot in the Elite Eight.

“UConn is a different type of team from what we are used to playing,’’ Clark said. “We see some of what they do in the Big Ten, but they do things we haven’t seen as well. It’s good to have a couple of days to get ready for them.’’