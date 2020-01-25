Hawkeyes will help Gustafson celebrate her day

"The chance for almost everybody who was on last year’s team to be here, that’s going to make it even more special," Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer said. "Megan was all about team."

No Hawkeye appreciates that more than Monika Czinano.

The sophomore now averages 15.7 points while playing the post position Gustafson filled a year ago while establishing Iowa career scoring and rebounding records and leading the Hawkeyes to a 29-7 record and the program’s first NCAA Elite Eight appearance since 1993.

"It wasn’t just me, it was all the new freshmen. From the first day we got here, Megan was there for us, a role model on the floor with the way she worked and the best teammate you could have," Czinano said. "All the seniors last year, we’d go out to dinner with them, hang out with them. We became a family."

On the court, Gustafson prepared Czinano for the competition she now faces in every game.

Czinano credits the work of Gustafson and assistant coach Jan Jensen with helping her develop her skills and understand the expectations that accompany playing in the Big Ten.