Hawkeyes work to 'get over that hump'

Two points. Five points. Seven points.
Enough is enough.
“We’re tired of being close to winning,’’ Iowa guard Kate Martin said Wednesday, referencing the recent struggles of the Hawkeye women’s basketball team.
As it prepares for Thursday’s 7 p.m. game at Nebraska, Iowa has lost five of its last seven games, all against ranked Big Ten Conference opponents and four times in those games the Hawkeyes either led or were tied during the fourth quarter.
“We want to get over that hump,’’ Martin said. “We need to and that’s everybody buying into their roles and instead of playing not to lose, we need to play to win in those close fourth-quarter situations.’’
Coach Lisa Bluder believes the Hawkeyes are close to making that happen.
With three sophomores and a freshman in the starting lineup and an additional sophomore and freshman in the rotation, Iowa is experiencing some growing pains as its record has slipped to 10-6 on the season and 6-6 in the Big Ten.
“With a young team, there are always things to learn, even things like how to handle a scout. There is a learning curve there,’’ Bluder said. “… I like this group. They work hard, bring a lot of energy every day.’’
The focus in Iowa practices has remained on the fundamentals, seeing improved consistency as a way to turn outcomes around.
Bluder believes the Hawkeyes are on the cusp of making that happen.
“It’s time for us to put it all together,’’ she said. “We’re knocking on the door and it’s going to open for us one of these times. … It doesn’t always happen on the timeline you would like it to happen, but if you keep pushing forward on it, it will happen. I believe in my players and I believe we will get it done.’’
Iowa’s recent slide has increased the magnitude of the match-up against the Cornhuskers.
With losses in games at Penn State and Rutgers last week, Nebraska enters the game with a 9-7 record and sits one-half game in front of Iowa in the Big Ten standings at 7-6.
“This is a big game for both teams,’’ Bluder said. “We’re right there in the standings together and Nebraska is 7-1 at home with wins over Northwestern and Ohio State. They’ve beaten ranked teams at home. We’ll have to be at our best.’’
The Hawkeyes will face an inside test from the Cornhuskers, whose defense is anchored by 6-foot-5 center Kate Cain, who averages a Big Ten-best 3.3 blocks per game in addition to averaging 9.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.
“I remember watching Megan (Gustafson) go up against her. She has been good for Nebraska all four years,’’ Iowa center Monika Czinano said. “I don’t ever think of a game as a one-on-one battle. Everybody has a job to do.’’
The Nebraska program has a pair of new connections to the Iowa program.
Freshman forward Annika Stewart, who averages 6.1 points, is the younger sister for former Hawkeye Hannah Stewart and freshman Kendall Coley is younger sister of former Hawkeye Chase Coley and has seen limited action in two games since joining the team in January.