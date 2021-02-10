Hawkeyes work to 'get over that hump'

The focus in Iowa practices has remained on the fundamentals, seeing improved consistency as a way to turn outcomes around.

Bluder believes the Hawkeyes are on the cusp of making that happen.

“It’s time for us to put it all together,’’ she said. “We’re knocking on the door and it’s going to open for us one of these times. … It doesn’t always happen on the timeline you would like it to happen, but if you keep pushing forward on it, it will happen. I believe in my players and I believe we will get it done.’’

Iowa’s recent slide has increased the magnitude of the match-up against the Cornhuskers.

With losses in games at Penn State and Rutgers last week, Nebraska enters the game with a 9-7 record and sits one-half game in front of Iowa in the Big Ten standings at 7-6.

“This is a big game for both teams,’’ Bluder said. “We’re right there in the standings together and Nebraska is 7-1 at home with wins over Northwestern and Ohio State. They’ve beaten ranked teams at home. We’ll have to be at our best.’’