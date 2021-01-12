High-scoring Buckeyes have Hawkeyes' attention

The Buckeyes have won each of the six games they have played, but Ohio State has been impacted by COVID-19 more than any program in the Big Ten.

Four games, including one against Iowa on Dec. 19, have been postponed and two more have been canceled because of coronavirus issues.

Starting center Dorka Juhasz and a pair of top reserves, Rebeka Mikulasikova and Rikki Harris, sat out a second straight game when Ohio State moved to 2-0 in the Big Ten with a 78-55 win at Illinois last Thursday.

With their most recent scheduled game Sunday against Rutgers postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Scarlet Knights’ program, the Buckeyes have played just twice since Dec. 10.

Bluder said that adds to the difficulty in Iowa’s preparation, leaving coaches with limited tape from a handful of games spread out over more than a month.

“But, I do think this is the best team we will have faced so far,’’ Bluder said, adding that Iowa coaching are preparing under the assumption that the Buckeyes will be at full strength.

No matter who is on the court for Ohio State, she also expects the Hawkeyes to return to form.