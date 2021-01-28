History repeats itself in Hawkeye loss

IOWA CITY — A perfect start by Monika Czinano wasn’t enough to mask Iowa’s imperfections Thursday.
Northwestern turned 23 Hawkeye turnovers into 28 points and the 23rd-ranked Wildcats took advantage of a 34-8 advantage in free throw attempts to frustrate the Iowa women’s basketball team 87-80 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The game was nearly a mirror image of Northwestern’s 77-67 win over the Hawkeyes at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Jan. 9, a night when Czinano flirted with perfection from the field and the Wildcats turned 18 Iowa turnovers into 28 points.
Thursday, Ciznano followed her 13-of-14 from the field in the first game by knocking down her first 15 shots as part of a 17-of-19 effort which led to a career-high 34 points but it wasn’t enough for the Hawkeyes to overcome their own mistakes.
"The turnovers, so many of them were self-inflicted," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "Charging, traveling, rushing passes. It wasn’t their pressure. Their pressure didn’t bother us at all, but the self-inflicted mistakes we have to overcome."
Turnovers on three out of four possessions after the Hawkeyes opened a 50-41 lead midway through the third quarter allowed the Wildcats to play their way back into the game.
Iowa trailed 57-56 heading into the final quarter, but Czinano scored on the Hawkeyes’ first three possessions to give Iowa a 62-57 lead with 8 minutes, 40 seconds to play.
The Hawkeyes maintained a 69-65 lead when Tomi Taiwo buried a 3-point basket with 4:33 to go, but a pair of turnovers led to Veronica Burton lay-ins that tied the game and a third allowed Sydney Wood to give Northwestern a 71-69 lead with 3:33 remaining.
Iowa regained a short-lived lead on a Caitlin Clark 3-point basket on the ensuing possession but Lindsey Pulliam capped an 8-1 run by the Wildcats with 1:30 to go, hitting a basket for three of her 27 points that left the Hawkeyes in a 79-73 hole.
Northwestern lived at the line after that, hitting just 8-of-14 free throws as part of a 17-of-34 game at the line, but that was enough to hold off Iowa.
"It’s hard to beat a team that shoots 34 free throws when you shoot eight, nearly impossible. I’m not sure I’ve been involved in a game where one team shot 26 free throws in a quarter," Bluder said, pointing to the Wildcats’ 13-of-26 touch in the final quarter.
While Northwestern (9-3, 7-3 Big Ten) was far from perfect at the line, it was enough combined with a 28-6 edge in points off of turnovers for the Wildcats to overcome Iowa’s 57.6% touch from the field.
Czinano had a lot to do with that, making the most of a size advantage the Hawkeyes hoped to exploit against the Wildcats.
"We knew the bigs were going to be a critical part of the game," Czinano said. "When you’re making shots with that kind of field goal percentage, it’s because the inside is open and your teammates are doing a good job getting you the ball."
That only made the inability to capitalize on it that much more frustrating.
"We have to get better in that part of the game," Czinano said.
The junior helped the Hawkeyes (9-4, 5-4) start quickly, hitting all eight shots she attempted in the first half, but Northwestern limited Clark and McKenna Warnock to a combined three points in the first two quarters to hold a 33-29 halftime advantage.
Clark picked up her second foul on a charge with 2:41 to go in the first quarter and sat the next 10 minutes, returning with 2:40 to go before intermission and helping Iowa cut into a 29-23 deficit when she scored her only points of the half on a drive 22 seconds later.
"It’s hard to help the team when you’re watching from the bench," Clark said. "I was supportive of my teammates, help them during timeouts, did what I could to stay ready, stay positive."
Clark responded by scoring 14 of her 23 points in the third quarter as Iowa rallied.