History repeats itself in Hawkeye loss

The Hawkeyes maintained a 69-65 lead when Tomi Taiwo buried a 3-point basket with 4:33 to go, but a pair of turnovers led to Veronica Burton lay-ins that tied the game and a third allowed Sydney Wood to give Northwestern a 71-69 lead with 3:33 remaining.

Iowa regained a short-lived lead on a Caitlin Clark 3-point basket on the ensuing possession but Lindsey Pulliam capped an 8-1 run by the Wildcats with 1:30 to go, hitting a basket for three of her 27 points that left the Hawkeyes in a 79-73 hole.

Northwestern lived at the line after that, hitting just 8-of-14 free throws as part of a 17-of-34 game at the line, but that was enough to hold off Iowa.

"It’s hard to beat a team that shoots 34 free throws when you shoot eight, nearly impossible. I’m not sure I’ve been involved in a game where one team shot 26 free throws in a quarter," Bluder said, pointing to the Wildcats’ 13-of-26 touch in the final quarter.

While Northwestern (9-3, 7-3 Big Ten) was far from perfect at the line, it was enough combined with a 28-6 edge in points off of turnovers for the Wildcats to overcome Iowa’s 57.6% touch from the field.

Czinano had a lot to do with that, making the most of a size advantage the Hawkeyes hoped to exploit against the Wildcats.