Holy Cross rallies late, tops Bees

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — A late-game scoring drought proved costly Saturday for the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team.

The Fighting Bees collected just two points over a seven-minute stretch late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, allowing Holy Cross to rally for a 77-67 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory.

The Saints only mustered 11 points themselves during the stretch, but that was enough to leave St. Ambrose in a 56-47 hole with six minutes to play in the game.

Playing their fourth game in eight days, the Fighting Bees pulled within 63-59 when Madeline Prestegaard hit a jumper with 3 minutes, 12 seconds remaining.

St. Ambrose remained within four points after Maddy Cash hit two free throws with 1:35 to play, answering a basket by Marlayna Kemp.

But, a basket by Kemp and a 3-pointer by Jayda Miller on the next two Holy Cross possessions left the Bees with a 70-61 deficit with 1:01 to play.

The late rally erased a lead St. Ambrose had held since the final seconds of the opening quarter when Cash hit one of her three 3-point baskets to break an 11-11 tie.