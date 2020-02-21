Home postseason chance drives Hawkeye women

IOWA CITY — It’s something that wasn’t remotely on the radar when the Iowa women's basketball team left Northern Iowa with a mid-November 88-66 loss.

"The only thing I knew then was that I never wanted to feel that way after a game again," Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle said.

That was then.

This is now.

The Hawkeyes haven’t had many more experiences like the one they endured at the McLeod Center early in the season, and that is why a team one game behind Big Ten leader Maryland has plenty to play for as the regular season nears an end.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

"We've come a long way since the start of the season. It would be great to get another chance to be back in Carver in March, and I feel like that’s a realistic possibility," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.

The Hawkeyes take a 21-5 record, including a 12-3 Big Ten mark, into today’s 2 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against conference cellar dweller Penn State.

The Nittany Lions have just one win on their league record, but did keep things close in a 77-66 loss to the Hawkeyes on Jan. 30 at the Bryce Jordan Center.