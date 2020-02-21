Home postseason chance drives Hawkeye women

IOWA CITY — It’s something that wasn’t remotely on the radar when the Iowa women's basketball team left Northern Iowa with a mid-November 88-66 loss.
"The only thing I knew then was that I never wanted to feel that way after a game again," Iowa guard Kathleen Doyle said.
That was then.
This is now.
The Hawkeyes haven’t had many more experiences like the one they endured at the McLeod Center early in the season, and that is why a team one game behind Big Ten leader Maryland has plenty to play for as the regular season nears an end.
"We've come a long way since the start of the season. It would be great to get another chance to be back in Carver in March, and I feel like that’s a realistic possibility," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.
The Hawkeyes take a 21-5 record, including a 12-3 Big Ten mark, into today’s 2 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena against conference cellar dweller Penn State.
The Nittany Lions have just one win on their league record, but did keep things close in a 77-66 loss to the Hawkeyes on Jan. 30 at the Bryce Jordan Center.
A win today, as well as success in next Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. home finale against Minnesota and at Rutgers on March 1, combined with a win or two in the Big Ten tourney, could keep Iowa on its home court when NCAA play begins in March.
The Hawkeyes have hosted opening-round games in the NCAA tourney four times in the last seven seasons.
"Any time you get a chance to play in Carver, it’s a great opportunity for us," Iowa guard Makenzie Meyer said, referencing the Hawkeyes’ ongoing 34-game win streak on their home court. "The tournament games here last season, the atmosphere was incredible, and we’d all like to experience that again. We know the best way to give ourselves a chance to do that is to keep winning."