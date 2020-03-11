Hoops in the Heartland fan guide

As teams compete for the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball championship and the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA tourney in Moline for the fifth-straight year, fans can enjoy more than a game during Hoops in the Heartland in the Quad-Cities.

Turn back the clock

Today’s college game looks a lot different from the way it all started.

The roots of women’s basketball will be celebrated at halftime of Missouri Valley Conference Tourney games at 2:30 and 6 p.m. on Friday.

Players from the Granny Basketball League will take the court at the TaxSlayer Center, keeping alive a style of basketball played nearly a century ago. As Missouri Valley teams strategize for the second halves of their games, Granny League teams will take the court in uniforms designed to replicate those worn in the 1920s.

The league, which began in 2005 when an exhibition game was held in Lansing, Iowa, to save a historic building, now includes more than 450 players ages 50 and over who are part of 40 teams based in nine states.

At the arena

Beyond basketball, fans can participate in a number of activities at the TaxSlayer Center throughout the tournament: