Hoops in the Heartland fan guide

As teams compete for the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball championship and the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA tourney in Moline for the fifth-straight year, fans can enjoy more than a game during Hoops in the Heartland in the Quad-Cities.
Turn back the clock
Today’s college game looks a lot different from the way it all started.
The roots of women’s basketball will be celebrated at halftime of Missouri Valley Conference Tourney games at 2:30 and 6 p.m. on Friday.
Players from the Granny Basketball League will take the court at the TaxSlayer Center, keeping alive a style of basketball played nearly a century ago. As Missouri Valley teams strategize for the second halves of their games, Granny League teams will take the court in uniforms designed to replicate those worn in the 1920s.
The league, which began in 2005 when an exhibition game was held in Lansing, Iowa, to save a historic building, now includes more than 450 players ages 50 and over who are part of 40 teams based in nine states.
At the arena
Beyond basketball, fans can participate in a number of activities at the TaxSlayer Center throughout the tournament:
Thursday-Sunday: Half-price tickets at the door for youths eighth grade and younger when they wear a team jersey, T-shirt or sweatshirt to any game and are accompanied by an adult.
Thursday: $2 beers during both the 4 and 7 p.m. games.
Friday: Senior Day $5 admission for fans ages 60 and older, MVC basketball bingo prize giveaways.
Saturday: $1 popcorn, Fan Fun Zone with inflatables and interactive games for kids and fans of all ages and championship trophy photo opportunity.
Sunday: Fan Fun Zone with inflatables and interactive games for kids and fans of all ages.
Pregame, postgame
Fans from every Missouri Valley team will have a chance to hang out at a downtown Moline establishment before and after games, all within walking distance of the TaxSlayer Center.
Here’s a breakdown:
Bradley: Green Tree Brewery at the TaxSlayer Center
Drake: River House Bar & Grill, second floor
Evansville: Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse banquet room
Illinois State: V.I.P.’s
Indiana State: Barrel House
Loyola-Chicago: River House Bar & Grill, first floor
Missouri State: Bier Stube
Northern Iowa: Backwater Jacks Saloon at the Stoney Creek Hotel
Southern Illinois: TGI Friday’s
Valparaiso: Bent River Brewing Company
Get in the door
Tickets for all Missouri Valley Conference Tourney games will be available at the TaxSlayer Center box office on game days, priced at $10, $20 and $25 per person depending on seat location. A $65 all-session ticket is also available.
Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting Lindsey Lobur at the TaxSlayer Center at 309-277-1356 or LLobur@taxslayercenter.com.
Parking at the TaxSlayer Center is free for all tournament sessions.
Q-C connection
Looking for a hometown hero to root for?
There is only one Quad-City area player on rosters of Missouri Valley Conference teams this season.
Northern Iowa point guard Karli Rucker is a junior who prepped at North Scott High School. She leads the Panthers with averages of 13.7 points and 3.7 assists per game.
Net success
Champions of the MVC women’s basketball tourney, first held in 1983 and played annually since 1987
Year;Champion
1983;Illinois State
1987;Southern Illinois
1988;Eastern Illinois
1989;Illinois State
1990;Southern Illinois
1991;Missouri State
1992;Missouri State
1993;Missouri State
1994;Missouri State
1995;Drake
1996;Missouri State
1997;Drake
1998;Drake
1999;Evansville
2000;Drake
2001;Missouri State
2002;Creighton
2003;Missouri State
2004;Missouri State
2005;Illinois State
2006;Missouri State
2007;Drake
2008;Illinois State
2009;Evansville
2010;Northern Iowa
2011;Northern Iowa
2012;Creighton
2013;Wichita State
2014;Wichita State
2015;Wichita State
2016;Missouri State
2017;Drake
2018;Drake
2019;Missouri State
— Steve Batterson, sbatterson@qctimes.com