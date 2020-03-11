You are the owner of this article.
Hoops in the Heartland fan guide
Hoops in the Heartland fan guide

As teams compete for the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball championship and the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA tourney in Moline for the fifth-straight year, fans can enjoy more than a game during Hoops in the Heartland in the Quad-Cities.

Turn back the clock

Today’s college game looks a lot different from the way it all started.

The roots of women’s basketball will be celebrated at halftime of Missouri Valley Conference Tourney games at 2:30 and 6 p.m. on Friday.

Players from the Granny Basketball League will take the court at the TaxSlayer Center, keeping alive a style of basketball played nearly a century ago. As Missouri Valley teams strategize for the second halves of their games, Granny League teams will take the court in uniforms designed to replicate those worn in the 1920s.

The league, which began in 2005 when an exhibition game was held in Lansing, Iowa, to save a historic building, now includes more than 450 players ages 50 and over who are part of 40 teams based in nine states.

At the arena

Beyond basketball, fans can participate in a number of activities at the TaxSlayer Center throughout the tournament:

Thursday-Sunday: Half-price tickets at the door for youths eighth grade and younger when they wear a team jersey, T-shirt or sweatshirt to any game and are accompanied by an adult.

Thursday: $2 beers during both the 4 and 7 p.m. games.

Friday: Senior Day $5 admission for fans ages 60 and older, MVC basketball bingo prize giveaways.

Saturday: $1 popcorn, Fan Fun Zone with inflatables and interactive games for kids and fans of all ages and championship trophy photo opportunity.

Sunday: Fan Fun Zone with inflatables and interactive games for kids and fans of all ages.

Pregame, postgame

Fans from every Missouri Valley team will have a chance to hang out at a downtown Moline establishment before and after games, all within walking distance of the TaxSlayer Center.

Here’s a breakdown:

Bradley: Green Tree Brewery at the TaxSlayer Center

Drake: River House Bar & Grill, second floor

Evansville: Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse banquet room

Illinois State: V.I.P.’s

Indiana State: Barrel House

Loyola-Chicago: River House Bar & Grill, first floor

Missouri State: Bier Stube

Northern Iowa: Backwater Jacks Saloon at the Stoney Creek Hotel

Southern Illinois: TGI Friday’s

Valparaiso: Bent River Brewing Company

Get in the door

Tickets for all Missouri Valley Conference Tourney games will be available at the TaxSlayer Center box office on game days, priced at $10, $20 and $25 per person depending on seat location. A $65 all-session ticket is also available.

Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more by contacting Lindsey Lobur at the TaxSlayer Center at 309-277-1356 or LLobur@taxslayercenter.com.

Parking at the TaxSlayer Center is free for all tournament sessions.

Q-C connection

Looking for a hometown hero to root for?

There is only one Quad-City area player on rosters of Missouri Valley Conference teams this season.

Northern Iowa point guard Karli Rucker is a junior who prepped at North Scott High School. She leads the Panthers with averages of 13.7 points and 3.7 assists per game.

Net success

Champions of the MVC women’s basketball tourney, first held in 1983 and played annually since 1987

Year;Champion

1983;Illinois State

1987;Southern Illinois

1988;Eastern Illinois

1989;Illinois State

1990;Southern Illinois

1991;Missouri State

1992;Missouri State

1993;Missouri State

1994;Missouri State

1995;Drake

1996;Missouri State

1997;Drake

1998;Drake

1999;Evansville

2000;Drake

2001;Missouri State

2002;Creighton

2003;Missouri State

2004;Missouri State

2005;Illinois State

2006;Missouri State

2007;Drake

2008;Illinois State

2009;Evansville

2010;Northern Iowa

2011;Northern Iowa

2012;Creighton

2013;Wichita State

2014;Wichita State

2015;Wichita State

2016;Missouri State

2017;Drake

2018;Drake

2019;Missouri State

— Steve Batterson, sbatterson@qctimes.com

