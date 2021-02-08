Hot-shooting Bees cool off Trolls

It wasn’t that cold outside after all Monday night.

Ask Anna Plumer and the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team.

Plumer scorched the nets from 3-point range in the first half and that opened things up inside in the second half as the Fighting Bees rolled to a 74-61 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over Trinity Christian at Lee Lohman Arena.

The Trolls tempted St. Ambrose with a zone during the opening the two quarters and Plumer picked it apart, hitting 6-of-8 shots from behind the arc in the first half among a collection of eight 3-point baskets that sent the Bees on their way to a 40-28 lead at the break.

When Trinity Christian shifted to man-to-man look in the third quarter, the St. Ambrose emphasis shifted down low where Madeline Prestegaard and Jaynee Prestegaard went to work on double-doubles that finished off a much-needed victory as the Bees’ played for the fifth time in 10 days.

“I felt like it was a gritty win,’’ St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. “Sometimes you just have to keep going to players who are making plays and we did a good job of that. Coming off of a disappointing loss on the road, it was the type of team effort we needed.’’