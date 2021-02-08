Hot-shooting Bees cool off Trolls

It wasn’t that cold outside after all Monday night.
Ask Anna Plumer and the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team.
Plumer scorched the nets from 3-point range in the first half and that opened things up inside in the second half as the Fighting Bees rolled to a 74-61 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory over Trinity Christian at Lee Lohman Arena.
The Trolls tempted St. Ambrose with a zone during the opening the two quarters and Plumer picked it apart, hitting 6-of-8 shots from behind the arc in the first half among a collection of eight 3-point baskets that sent the Bees on their way to a 40-28 lead at the break.
When Trinity Christian shifted to man-to-man look in the third quarter, the St. Ambrose emphasis shifted down low where Madeline Prestegaard and Jaynee Prestegaard went to work on double-doubles that finished off a much-needed victory as the Bees’ played for the fifth time in 10 days.
“I felt like it was a gritty win,’’ St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said. “Sometimes you just have to keep going to players who are making plays and we did a good job of that. Coming off of a disappointing loss on the road, it was the type of team effort we needed.’’
Plumer started things off, scoring 18 of her team-leading 26 points in the first half.
The sophomore teamed with Maddy Cash to hit 8-of-12 shots from the perimeter in the first two quarters, half coming during the first five minutes of the game as St. Ambrose built a 20-6 lead.
Trinity Christian pulled with 26-22 midway through the second quarter before Plumer and Cash strung together four more threes and Madeline Prestegaard scored on a putback during a 14-2 run, part of a 9-of-18 games for St. Ambrose from 3-point range.
The Trolls pulled within six points twice in the second half, but baskets by Abby Lundquist and Jaynee Prestegaard allowed St. Ambrose to maintain a comfortable margin while working the ball inside.
Madeline Prestegaard finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds while Jaynee Prestegaard totaled 14 points and 10 boards to keep the Fighting Bees (9-5, 4-3 CCAC) in control.
“We pulled together and everybody did their jobs,’’ Plumer said. “We adjusted when they adjusted from the zone to man and it worked the way it is supposed to work, just good team basketball.’’
That included on the defensive end where Lundquist held the Trolls’ leading scorer, guard Gabby Kreykes, 14 points below her season average of 23 points per game.
“Abby did a great job defensively on one of the better players in the conference,’’ Van Hauen said. “This time of year, it takes that type of effort and following the plan to bring it all together. With five games left, that’s what we need, good teamwork.’’
Summer Cramer and Jasmine Elliott led Trinity Christian (5-10, 1-6) with 24 and 19 points, respectively.