Hot-shooting guard drops Bees from first

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Ryan Black was too hot for the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team to handle Saturday.
Entering the game averaging 12.5 points, the Holy Cross guard used a 7-of-10 shooting touch from 3-point range on his way to a career high 31 points to lead the Saints to an 84-69 victory over the Fighting Bees.
The loss dropped St. Ambrose out of sole possession of first place in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference with new league leader Olivet Nazarene scheduled to visit the Fighting Bees at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Saturday’s setback was a struggle from the start for St. Ambrose despite 56.5-percent shooting from the field in the first half.
Holy Cross countered with a 62.1-percent shooting touch of its own in the opening 20 minutes of a game it never trailed in, scoring the first six points before John Kerr hit a basket for the Bees with 16 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the first half.
Black scored 14 of his points and Storm Cook came off the bench to collect 11 of his 19 in the opening half as the Saints built a 50-41 lead at the break.
St. Ambrose whittled away at the deficit, pulling within 67-61 on a 3-point basket by Kerr with 5:31 remaining and later at 75-69 on a 3-pointer by Michael Williams with 2:01 to play.
Black answered Kerr’s shot from behind the arc with one of his own and Noel Mpie hit the first of two free throws with 1:24 left, the first of nine foul shots Holy Cross hit in 10 attempts in a one-minute span to pull away to the win.
Kerr and Williams led St. Ambrose (11-4, 6-2 CCAC) with 24 and 20 points, respectively. The seniors combined for 15-of-31 shooting from the field including an 8-of-17 touch from 3-point range.
Black, a 6-foot-2 guard who topped his previous top-scoring effort by 10 points, led a group of four players who finished in double figures for Holy Cross (10-4, 5-2), which now sits one-half game behind St. Ambrose in the CCAC race.