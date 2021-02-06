Hot-shooting guard drops Bees from first

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – Ryan Black was too hot for the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team to handle Saturday.

Entering the game averaging 12.5 points, the Holy Cross guard used a 7-of-10 shooting touch from 3-point range on his way to a career high 31 points to lead the Saints to an 84-69 victory over the Fighting Bees.

The loss dropped St. Ambrose out of sole possession of first place in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference with new league leader Olivet Nazarene scheduled to visit the Fighting Bees at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Saturday’s setback was a struggle from the start for St. Ambrose despite 56.5-percent shooting from the field in the first half.

Holy Cross countered with a 62.1-percent shooting touch of its own in the opening 20 minutes of a game it never trailed in, scoring the first six points before John Kerr hit a basket for the Bees with 16 minutes, 15 seconds remaining in the first half.

Black scored 14 of his points and Storm Cook came off the bench to collect 11 of his 19 in the opening half as the Saints built a 50-41 lead at the break.