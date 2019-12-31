Hot-shooting Hawkeyes handle Fighting Illini

IOWA CITY — Iowa did more than rebound from a loss in its Big Ten women’s basketball opener.
The Hawkeyes shot, shared the ball and dominated Illinois from start to finish on Tuesday, scoring a school-record point total in a 108-72 rout of the Fighting Illini in front of a New Year’s Eve matinee crowd of 6,942 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“There’s no such thing as perfection in basketball, but we really clicked on offense,’’ coach Lisa Bluder said. “I’m really proud of our women because we didn’t play well at Nebraska. I’m proud of the way they focused on Illinois. We came out and played like it was the Big Ten championship game. We prepared that way, too, and I love that.’’
There was a lot to like about an Iowa effort led by a career-high 33-point game from senior guard Kathleen Doyle, who connected on 11 of the 14 shots she attempted.
The Hawkeyes shot 73.3 percent in the each of the first two quarters, hitting 11 of 15 shots in each to build a 57-38 lead by halftime.
Iowa, which edged the previous scoring record by a single point, shot 65 percent for the game, hitting 39-of-60 shots and collected 34 assists on its 39 field goals in addition to controlling the board by a 43-25 margin.
“When everyone is moving the ball, sharing it that way, this game is a lot of fun,’’ Doyle said.
The Hawkeyes lead the nation in assists and Bluder had one word to describe Iowa’s passing as it evened its Big Ten record at 1-1.
“Beautiful,’’ Bluder said, explaining that she believes the Hawkeyes are so effective at passing the ball in part because players are constantly working on that part of the game.
“It’s a little thing, but we don’t have the coaches feed players the ball when we’re doing drills in practice. We have the players feed the players the ball and I do think that makes a difference in how comfortable they are working together.’’
The Fighting Illini were in no position to dispute that.
Iowa fed the ball inside to Monika Czinano and Amanda Ollinger early and often, building a 27-14 lead after one quarter.
Doyle collected 16 of her points in the second quarter as the Hawkeyes grew their lead to 19 points by the break.
“It’s so fun to have a game like this where things are clicking on offense the way they did,’’ Doyle said. “It was a good way to bounce back from Nebraska.’’
While both reached double figures with their work down low before halftime, that also opened things up on the perimeter where Makenzie Meyer accounted for five of the 13 3-point field goals the Hawkeyes accumulated while shooting 50 percent from behind the arc.
Iowa (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) hit four of its 3-point baskets during the first four minutes of the third quarter, fueling a 16-4 run that left the Fighting Illini in a hold which grew to 82-53 after three quarters and 98-53 following a basket by Ollinger with 6 minutes, 29 records remaining in the game.
“We just kept at it, finding each other in good positions to score,’’ said Ollinger, who recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds to record the first double-double of her career.
Four Hawkeyes finished in double figures, with Czinano ending up with 16 points and Meyer totaling 15 in addition to Doyle topping her previous career best by eight points.
Kennedi Myles led the Fighting Illini (9-4, 0-2) with 18 points.