Hot-shooting Hawkeyes handle Fighting Illini

The Hawkeyes lead the nation in assists and Bluder had one word to describe Iowa’s passing as it evened its Big Ten record at 1-1.

“Beautiful,’’ Bluder said, explaining that she believes the Hawkeyes are so effective at passing the ball in part because players are constantly working on that part of the game.

“It’s a little thing, but we don’t have the coaches feed players the ball when we’re doing drills in practice. We have the players feed the players the ball and I do think that makes a difference in how comfortable they are working together.’’

The Fighting Illini were in no position to dispute that.

Iowa fed the ball inside to Monika Czinano and Amanda Ollinger early and often, building a 27-14 lead after one quarter.

Doyle collected 16 of her points in the second quarter as the Hawkeyes grew their lead to 19 points by the break.

“It’s so fun to have a game like this where things are clicking on offense the way they did,’’ Doyle said. “It was a good way to bounce back from Nebraska.’’