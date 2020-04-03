Illini extend Fahey's contract

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Progress has been slow, but Illinois will give women's basketball coach Nancy Fahey additional time to rebuild the program she has led the past three seasons.

Director of athletics Josh Whitman announced Friday a two-year extension to Fahey's contract, which will now run through the at least the 2024-25 season.

"Although the wins have not come on the court as quickly as any of us, especially Nancy, would like, I see the internal growth occurring within the program," Whitman said in a statement announcing the agreement which is subject to approval by Illinois' Board of Trustees on May 21.

"The culture and work ethic have improved dramatically, as has our talent. ... Building Illinois women's basketball into a consistent winner will require time, patience and stability, and we are prepared to provide coach Fahey, her staff and her student-athletes with our full support while that process takes shape."

Illinois' win total, which last season reached 11 for the first time since the 2014-15 season, has improved each year since Fahey arrived from NCAA Division III Washington University in St. Louis, where her teams won four national championships.