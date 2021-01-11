Injury changes Bees' perspective

Kylie Wroblewski expects to gain a different perspective on the game during the remainder of the season for the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team.
The sophomore from Bettendorf currently has three pins in her left hand after undergoing surgery to repair a broken pinkie finger, the result of an injury that occurred during a Fighting Bees game just before the holiday break.
Wroblewski initially thought she had jammed the finger as she caught a pass from a teammate during the second quarter of a game against St. Francis (Ill.).
“It didn’t feel great at the time, but I had jammed fingers before. I put some tape on it during a timeout and tried to play through it,’’ Wroblewski said.
After the game, she realized it the injury seemed more significant than the jammed fingers she had dealt with in the past.
Two days later, Wroblewski underwent surgery to repair the broken finger and now, she wears a brace to protect the finger and the pins that will be removed in upcoming weeks.
Wroblewski, who leads St. Ambrose with averages of 18 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, has been told there is a slight chance she may be able to return late this season but more realistically is looking at a return to action next season.
“I’ve never had this experience of sitting out during a season like this,’’ Wroblewski said. “I’m trying to look at it in a positive manner and make the most of the situation.’’
St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen and Wroblewski’s coach at Bettendorf High School, Brian Tritt, have told the sophomore forward that she can expect to gain a different perspective on the game as she watches from the bench now.
Wroblewski kept charts for the Bees during a home game last week against Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference leader St. Xavier, and she says she has already has noticed a difference in how she views the game.
“In the games we’ve had the past couple of weeks, I’ve seen things that can help me in the long run,’’ Wroblewski said. “I’m seeing things that I can point out to my teammates and help them during a game.’’
Named a third-team all-American last season as a freshman, the 6-foot-2 forward still fills a vital role for the Fighting Bees.
Van Hauen wants Wroblewski to become a student coach of sorts for the next few weeks, working with teammates to help them grow as she works toward her own eventual return to the court.
“Kylie has a different role now, something she didn’t expect, but I do think that there will be things for her to learn,’’ Van Hauen said. “She will see the game differently when she is back on the court and I feel like that can help make her a better player.’’
Wroblewski remains a captain for the St. Ambrose team and is determined to help the Fighting Bees continue to improve as they work to build on a 5-3 record.
“I find myself paying attention to the tiniest of details and I’m seeing how they do impact things,’’ Wroblewski said. “I’m going to keep helping my teammates as much as I can.’’
The injury occurred in the fifth game St. Ambrose played this season, but it won’t cost Wroblewski a year of eligibility.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NAIA has given all players an additional year of eligibility if they choose to use it.
“It’s a relieving thing to know that there is an extra year out there,’’ Wroblewski said. “For now, I’ll do what I can to be there for my teammates.’’