Injury changes Bees' perspective

St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen and Wroblewski’s coach at Bettendorf High School, Brian Tritt, have told the sophomore forward that she can expect to gain a different perspective on the game as she watches from the bench now.

Wroblewski kept charts for the Bees during a home game last week against Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference leader St. Xavier, and she says she has already has noticed a difference in how she views the game.

“In the games we’ve had the past couple of weeks, I’ve seen things that can help me in the long run,’’ Wroblewski said. “I’m seeing things that I can point out to my teammates and help them during a game.’’

Named a third-team all-American last season as a freshman, the 6-foot-2 forward still fills a vital role for the Fighting Bees.

Van Hauen wants Wroblewski to become a student coach of sorts for the next few weeks, working with teammates to help them grow as she works toward her own eventual return to the court.

“Kylie has a different role now, something she didn’t expect, but I do think that there will be things for her to learn,’’ Van Hauen said. “She will see the game differently when she is back on the court and I feel like that can help make her a better player.’’