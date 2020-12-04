Inside and out, Panthers sting Bees

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Inside and out, Northern Iowa gave the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team a taste of why the Panthers are the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference.

UNI outscored the Fighting Bees by 30 points in the paint but separated itself from St. Ambrose with a barrage of 3-point baskets in a 98-53 nonconference victory at the McLeod Center.

"It was a good learning experience for our guys," Fighting Bees coach Ray Shovlain said. "There are a number of things we need to work on, but we’re going to be a better basketball team because we played this game."

The competition was the first in 33 days for St. Ambrose because of variety of COVID-19 issues both on its own campus and on the campuses of teams the Fighting Bees were scheduled to play in November.

"Practice is practice and games are games and there is a difference," Shovlain said. "There was a little rust after being off for a while, but that doesn’t change the high expectations we have for this team."

Trae Berhow led a group of five Panthers in double figures with a 19-point, five-assist effort and he fueled a run of 13 unanswered points a little over five minutes into the game.