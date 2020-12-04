Inside and out, Panthers sting Bees

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Inside and out, Northern Iowa gave the St. Ambrose men’s basketball team a taste of why the Panthers are the preseason favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference.
UNI outscored the Fighting Bees by 30 points in the paint but separated itself from St. Ambrose with a barrage of 3-point baskets in a 98-53 nonconference victory at the McLeod Center.
"It was a good learning experience for our guys," Fighting Bees coach Ray Shovlain said. "There are a number of things we need to work on, but we’re going to be a better basketball team because we played this game."
The competition was the first in 33 days for St. Ambrose because of variety of COVID-19 issues both on its own campus and on the campuses of teams the Fighting Bees were scheduled to play in November.
"Practice is practice and games are games and there is a difference," Shovlain said. "There was a little rust after being off for a while, but that doesn’t change the high expectations we have for this team."
Trae Berhow led a group of five Panthers in double figures with a 19-point, five-assist effort and he fueled a run of 13 unanswered points a little over five minutes into the game.
The Fighting Bees had pulled within 11-7 when John Kerr scored off of an offensive rebound with 15 minutes, 43 seconds to go in the first half.
By the time Jake Friel scored on a turnaround jumper off of another of Kerr’s 10 rebounds three minutes later, UNI had opened a 24-7 advantage.
Berhow buried a 3-point basket that was followed by a pair of scores from 3-point range by James Betz and another by Nate Heise as the Panthers opened a margin which grew to 52-27 by halftime.
Northern Iowa knocked down 10 3-point baskets in the game while limiting the Bees to 2-of-25 shooting from 3-point range while Kerr’s double-digit rebound effort kept St. Ambrose within 42-38 on the boards.
UNI, winning for the first time in four games, opened the second half with a 10-1 run before the Fighting Bees settled down.
"We had stretches of eight, nine minutes in each half where we held our own, but in both halves, there were times when they got more physical offensively, we would quick shoot on the other end and it got away from us," Shovlain said.
"They have a good complementary team inside and out and they showed us why they are highly thought of in the Valley."
Playing an NCAA Division I opponent for the first time since a game at Eastern Illinois in 2016, St. Ambrose was balanced in scoring.
Michael Williams finished with nine points while Kerr, Friel and Nathan Moeller contributed eight points apiece.
Northern Iowa played without preseason All-Missouri Valley guard AJ Green and sophomore guard Antwan Kimmons.
Green is having a hip injury evaluated by medical personnel and Kimmons chose to take an indefinite leave of absence, coach Ben Jacobson announced prior to the game.
Jacobson said Green is "doing well," rehabbing with UNI’s team trainer as medical information is gathered. Kimmons, who remains enrolled, is returning home to Minnesota to work through some pandemic-related issues.
