Inside strength lifts Ambrose women

LINCOLN, Ill. — While the season may be a marathon for the St. Ambrose women's basketball team, Saturday proved to be more of a sprint.

The Fighting Bees raced past Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference newcomer Lincoln 76-63 in an up-tempo game which saw the two teams combine for 140 field goal attempts.

St. Ambrose also made the most of its size advantage inside, using the shooting of Jaynee Prestegaard, Sarah Goldensoph, Mel Stewart and Madeline Prestegaard to fluster the Lynx.

The quartet combined to hit 26 of the 41 shots they attempted and were responsible for 27 rebounds and nine blocks to help the Fighting Bees move to 7-3 on the season and 3-1 in CCAC play.

Sophomore Jaynee Prestegaard hit 9-of-13 shots on her way to a 21-point performance that was complemented by 12 points apiece from Goldensoph, Stewart and Madeline Prestegaard.

Goldensoph, a junior from Clinton, connected on five of her six shot attempts while Madeline Prestegaard totaled nine rebounds and Jaynee Prestegaard rejected four shots.

That all helped the St. Ambrose build a 21-16 lead after one quarter, a margin which grew to 36-28 by halftime and 54-41 heading into the final quarter.