Iowa, Ohio State women postponed

An increase in the number of positive tests for COVID-19 within the Ohio State women’s basketball program has led to the postponement of the next scheduled game for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes were scheduled to play the Buckeyes on the road on Saturday but that game was postponed Tuesday by Ohio State administrators after consultation with its sports medicine staff and the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes have paused all team-related activities this week and Ohio State, which moved to 4-0 with a win over Miami (Ohio) last Thursday, also canceled a game scheduled for Tuesday night against St. Mary’s (Calif.).

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said earlier this season that the Hawkeyes have been preparing for the possibility that some scheduled games might not happen.

She liked the way her team had been dealing with the situation on a daily basis throughout the offseason and then once practices began.

“I’ve been really happy with our team’s commitment and attention to detail and not worrying about the unknown,’’ Bluder said. “Instead, they have been preparing every day like the Big Ten Tournament is tomorrow.’’