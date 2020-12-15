 Skip to main content
Iowa, Ohio State women postponed

102419-qct-spt-iowa-wbkb-14.jpg

With its next game postponed, Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said her team has done a good job of focusing on things one day at a time and dealing with the COVID-19 situation.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER /

An increase in the number of positive tests for COVID-19 within the Ohio State women’s basketball program has led to the postponement of the next scheduled game for Iowa.

The Hawkeyes were scheduled to play the Buckeyes on the road on Saturday but that game was postponed Tuesday by Ohio State administrators after consultation with its sports medicine staff and the Big Ten.

The Buckeyes have paused all team-related activities this week and Ohio State, which moved to 4-0 with a win over Miami (Ohio) last Thursday, also canceled a game scheduled for Tuesday night against St. Mary’s (Calif.).

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said earlier this season that the Hawkeyes have been preparing for the possibility that some scheduled games might not happen.

She liked the way her team had been dealing with the situation on a daily basis throughout the offseason and then once practices began.

“I’ve been really happy with our team’s commitment and attention to detail and not worrying about the unknown,’’ Bluder said. “Instead, they have been preparing every day like the Big Ten Tournament is tomorrow.’’

In a statement announcing the postponement, Iowa said it will work with Ohio State and the Big Ten to identify potential rescheduling options for later in the season.

The Hawkeyes, now 4-1, will be idle until hosting Western Illinois next Tuesday. That game has now been set for a 1 p.m. tipoff at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

