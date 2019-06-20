After playing just one season at Iowa State, Talen Horton-Tucker and Marial Shayok both saw their dreams fulfilled Thursday night in the NBA draft.
Both players were selected in the second round. Horton-Tucker was taken by the Orlando Magic with the 46th pick before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Shayok went to the Philadelphia 76ers at No. 54.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pound Horton-Tucker, a former Chicago Simeon star, averaged 11.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists as a freshman with the Cyclones last season. Although he has marginal height for an NBA forward, he has a 7-foot-1 wingspan and also was attractive to pro scouts because he is only 18 years old.
Shayok, who is 6-6, 198, led Iowa State in scoring last season after transferring from Virginia. He collected 18.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while earning All-Big 12 honors and being a finalist for the Julius Erving award, which goes to the best small forward in the country.
Former Quad-City Elite player Isaiah Roby, who played his high school basketball in Dixon, Illinois, was chosen by the Detroit Pistons with the pick just before Horton-Tucker.
The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds at the University of Nebraska last season and became the first Cornhuskers player in 20 years to be drafted.
“I’ve dreamt of this day since I was a little kid,’’ Roby wrote on Twitter earlier Thursday. “I have put in the work and sacrificed a lot to get here, and l am beyond excited to start this journey.’’
Among the eligible players who were not drafted were former Rockridge star Ethan Happ, who finished as the No. 1 rebounder and No, 3 scorer in Wisconsin history; Rock Island's Tyler Hall, the career scoring leader in the Big Sky Conference; Iowa's Tyler Cook and Iowa State's Lindell Wigginton.