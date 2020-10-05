ISU plans for football fans, but less Hilton magic

Citing successful mitigation efforts last weekend, Iowa State will again allow 15,000 fans to attend Saturday’s home football game but announced Monday it is making plans to limit crowd sizes at Hilton Coliseum during the winter sports seasons.

In a letter sent to Cyclone fans by director of athletics Jamie Pollard, fans are being asked to again wear face coverings throughout Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. football game against Texas Tech despite a forecast calling for temperatures approaching 80 degrees at Jack Trice Stadium.

“We need to continue to demonstrate the same cooperative effort in adhering to mitigation requirements. All fans must continue to commit to no tailgating, social distancing and most importantly, properly wearing face coverings even though it may be warm,’’ Pollard wrote, complimenting fans for complying with the face-covering requirement during Saturday’s win over Oklahoma.

Pollard asked fans for the same commitment this week.

“As fans, we must have the necessary discipline, focus and commitment to continue making personal sacrifices and put the good of the team first,’’ Pollard wrote.

Pollard also provided fans with an idea of what to expect during the upcoming winter sports seasons.