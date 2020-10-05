ISU plans for football fans, but less Hilton magic

Citing successful mitigation efforts last weekend, Iowa State will again allow 15,000 fans to attend Saturday’s home football game but announced Monday it is making plans to limit crowd sizes at Hilton Coliseum during the winter sports seasons.
In a letter sent to Cyclone fans by director of athletics Jamie Pollard, fans are being asked to again wear face coverings throughout Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. football game against Texas Tech despite a forecast calling for temperatures approaching 80 degrees at Jack Trice Stadium.
“We need to continue to demonstrate the same cooperative effort in adhering to mitigation requirements. All fans must continue to commit to no tailgating, social distancing and most importantly, properly wearing face coverings even though it may be warm,’’ Pollard wrote, complimenting fans for complying with the face-covering requirement during Saturday’s win over Oklahoma.
Pollard asked fans for the same commitment this week.
“As fans, we must have the necessary discipline, focus and commitment to continue making personal sacrifices and put the good of the team first,’’ Pollard wrote.
Pollard also provided fans with an idea of what to expect during the upcoming winter sports seasons.
That includes the expectation that attendance at Iowa State home basketball games at Hilton Coliseum will be limited to around 10 percent of the facility’s capacity of 14,384 because of concerns over COVID-19.
Pollard indicated that Iowa State will not sell season tickets this year for either men’s or women’s basketball, but said ISU is looking at several options which would allow a limited number of fans to attend games.
Most likely, crowds would be limited to around 1,500 and Pollard wrote that tickets will be made available only to individuals who have maintained their Cyclone Club donations during the coronavirus pandemic.
He said schedules for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams remain a work in progress, but he anticipates having additional information available in early November.
ISU will also limit crowds at its home wrestling and women’s gymnastics meets this winter and does not anticipate selling season tickets for either sport.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!