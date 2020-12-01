ISU to re-open stadium, arena to fans

Iowa State will open Jack Trice Stadium and Hilton Coliseum to a limited number of football and basketball fans this weekend.
In a letter to Cyclone fans Tuesday, director of athletics Jamie Pollard wrote that the decision was made to allow fans to to return to university venues "after thorough discussion with university leaders after reviews of state and local COVID positivity trends and hospitalization rates.''
The change comes after Iowa State limited attendance at a November home football game against Kansas State and its initial basketball games of the season to family members of players and coaching staff members because of increased COVID-19 positivity rates in the Ames area and in Iowa.
ISU will resume its previously-implemented COVID attendance policies beginning with Saturday's 2:30 p.m. football game against West Virginia. Around 15,000 fans will be allowed to attend at 61,500-seat Jack Trice Stadium.
The Cyclones host both men's and women's basketball games on Sunday, with the women's team hosting top-ranked South Carolina at 11 a.m. and the men's team playing DePaul at 5 p.m.
Under previously-announced guidelines, attendance at Hilton Coliseum for Iowa State basketball games will be capped at 1,373, which is less than 10 percent of capacity at the 14,384-seat venue.
ISU emailed its basketball season ticketholders last month to explain how the limited number of tickets would be allocated on a single-game basis for the upcoming season.
"Safety continues to remain our priority and thus, it is critical for all fans attending our games to be diligent in following our mitigation measures,'' Pollard wrote. "We have great compliance to our policies all season and are confident you will continue to do your part.''
