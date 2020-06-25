July 1, 1993: Pick leaves Earl's expectations unfulfilled

(The Quad-City Times is rerunning some of Don Doxsie's most memorable columns from the past. This column originally appeared in the Times on July 1, 1993.)
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Whether he would admit it or not, Acie Earl had to be at least a little disappointed.
He undoubtedly came away from the National Basketball Association draft with some unfulfilled expectations.
Earl must have expected (as most of us did) that he would be the first lottery pick in Iowa history.
He certainly expected to be the second center selected, after Brigham Young's 7-foot-6 Shawn Bradley.
He probably expected to be taken by Detroit with the 10th or 11th choice.
None of it happened as Earl was drafted 19th in the first round by the Boston Celtics.
The 22-year-old Moline resident sat for a long, long time in a place called the Green Room, turning green with envy as almost all the other players invited to the annual extravaganza heard their names called.
When he finally came out, he was wearing a green hat. And, surprisingly, a wide smile.
"I'm just glad to have any hat on," he insisted. "I've accomplished a great feat by just getting to the NBA."
But it didn't exactly unfold the way Earl and his followers hoped it might.
He ended up waiting about an hour longer in the Green Room than expected and it was a long hour.
Earl wasn't among the first nine players selected but that wasn't a big surprise.
But then came the hometown Detroit Pistons at No. 10, the spot where every mock draft from here to Iron Mountain had Earl penciled in.
The Pistons took a guard, Jackson State's Lindsey Hunter.
But the Pistons also had the 11th pick. Surely, with Hunter to back up their legendary guard duo of Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars, they would now go for a big guy. Earl thought they would.
The Pistons took another guard, Allan Houston.
The throng of 15,324 in The Palace roared its approval.
The Los Angeles Lakers (Earl's favorite team) took North Carolina forward George Lynch, who was so lightly regarded he wasn't even invited to the draft.
The Los Angeles Clippers took another guard, Seton Hall's Terry Dehere.
The media wasn't allowed into the Green Room but we can assume that Earl was fidgeting in his seat as the Indiana Pacers considered the 14th choice.
The Pacers figured to possibly pick a center and they did. They took Oregon State's Scott Haskin, who also wasn't in attendance.
Surely, now Earl had to figure his moment was at hand. Few teams were in more desperate need of a big man than Atlanta, which picked 15th.
The Hawks took a big forward, Florida State's Doug Edwards.
New Jersey and Charlotte selected more guards, Kansas' Rex Walters and Indiana's Greg Graham, neither of whom was in attendance.
Again, Earl had to assume it was his turn. The Utah Jazz really needed a center with some longrange potential. But the Jazz decided it was Seton Hall's Luther Wright.
By now, Earl was one of only three players left in the Green Room. He might have been commiserating with Arizona's Chris Mills. The other guy back there, 7-7 Gheorghe Muresan, didn't speak English.
Finally, the Celtics ended the waiting and Earl came out and smiled as wide as the guys who were picked first, second and third. Maybe wider.
"It would have been nice to be a lottery pick and all this and all that but if you go where you're wanted and needed, that's the main thing," Earl said.
"I think I was maybe a plan B for a lot of teams."
Earl said he didn't harbor any ill feelings toward any of the teams that unexpectedly passed on him. And he said he thought his father and adviser, Acie Earl Sr., might have actually been happy his son fell to No. 19.
"I think (Acie Sr.) was a little worried I'd get picked too high and come to training camp and not really be ready," Earl said.
"I hope now in a few years maybe everyone will look back and say `Gee, he dropped to 19th. He should have been up there higher.' "
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!