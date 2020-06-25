July 1, 1993: Pick leaves Earl's expectations unfulfilled

The Pacers figured to possibly pick a center and they did. They took Oregon State's Scott Haskin, who also wasn't in attendance.

Surely, now Earl had to figure his moment was at hand. Few teams were in more desperate need of a big man than Atlanta, which picked 15th.

The Hawks took a big forward, Florida State's Doug Edwards.

New Jersey and Charlotte selected more guards, Kansas' Rex Walters and Indiana's Greg Graham, neither of whom was in attendance.

Again, Earl had to assume it was his turn. The Utah Jazz really needed a center with some longrange potential. But the Jazz decided it was Seton Hall's Luther Wright.

By now, Earl was one of only three players left in the Green Room. He might have been commiserating with Arizona's Chris Mills. The other guy back there, 7-7 Gheorghe Muresan, didn't speak English.

Finally, the Celtics ended the waiting and Earl came out and smiled as wide as the guys who were picked first, second and third. Maybe wider.

"It would have been nice to be a lottery pick and all this and all that but if you go where you're wanted and needed, that's the main thing," Earl said.

"I think I was maybe a plan B for a lot of teams."