Kerr, Williams lift Bees past Lakers

The long ball also allowed St. Ambrose to create some separation on its way to a 40-32 halftime lead.

Dylan Kaczmarek, Ben Schols and Kerr combined to hit four 3-pointers in a span of 2 minutes, 20 seconds to grow a 12-9 lead for the Bees into a 21-9 advantage with 11:27 remaining in the half.

Roosevelt, the start of its season delayed until this month because of campus regulations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, came no closer than five points the rest of the way.

That came in the final minute of first half when a Matt Myers lay-up cut the St. Ambrose lead to 37-32 but a three-point play by Williams extended the Bees’ lead to eight at the break.

A 3-pointer by Kerr and a Patrick Torrey basket in the opening minutes of the second half quickly extended the margin to double digits and a run of 11 straight points by Kerr sent St. Ambrose (13-5, 8-3 CCAC) on its way to a 68-48 advantage with 8:45 to play.

Schols added to the Bees’ hot hand from the field, hitting all three shots he took from behind the arc and five of the six attempts he had in the game on his way to a 15-point effort.

Lucas Jordan led the Lakers (2-4, 2-4) with 20 points, coming off the bench to hit 7-of-11 shots.