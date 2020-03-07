Lady Bears, Bulldogs are top Valley seeds

The Missouri State women’s basketball team took a pair of scissors to preseason expectations Thursday, cutting down the nets after clinching their first Missouri Valley Conference championship since 2012.

First-year coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, known as "Coach Mox" to her players and the associate head coach at Michigan State the past six seasons, said her players found motivation in attempting to prove a second-place preseason prognostication wrong.

"We’ve talked about this stuff since summertime," Agugua-Hamilton said following Thursday’s win. "It’s just awesome to be able to cut down our first nets of the season."

That win over Valparaiso also gave the Lady Bears the top seed for Hoops in the Heartland, the Missouri Valley’s postseason tournament that plays out at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline for the fifth time beginning this Thursday.

Missouri State cut down the nets in the Quad-Cities a year ago as well, beating two-time defending champion Drake in the championship game in a matchup of teams that fill the top two seeds in the bracket for this year’s tournament.

The 21st-ranked Lady Bears will take the court in Moline at noon on Friday with a 26-4 record, including an 18-2 record in conference play.