Lamonte takes unusual path to pro career

The traditional path for a basketball player to get to the professional ranks, even in the smallest overseas league, is pretty well established.
You star for your high school team. Then you star for your college team. Then you get your shot as a pro.
Davenport’s Corey Lamonte has bypassed most of that.
He wasn’t even the leading scorer for Davenport North as a senior in 2016 and he didn’t go to college.
But he is getting his chance to play pro ball with Obras Sanitarias in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He signed with Obras’ developmental team last January and is planning to go back down there whenever this pandemic business settles down.
Thank you, Uncle Kyle.
Kyle Lamonte, who played at both Davenport Central and North, has spent most of the past decade playing pro ball in South America, much of that in Argentina.
He and his agent helped Corey get started on this path, but he said all he really did was nudge the door open for his 22-year-old nephew.
“As an uncle, I think that was pretty cool that I was able to open some doors and connect some dots and actually get him that opportunity,’’ Kyle said. “I just introduced him to the people. He got himself in.’’
Kyle said he told Corey from the very beginning that he was attempting something very unusual by trying to play pro ball without having played in college.
“I stressed that to him when he started, that you are embarking on a very, very difficult journey that a lot of people don’t succeed at,’’ Kyle said.
Corey didn’t get to spend a ton of time in Buenos Aires last winter before the pandemic shut things down, but he said it was enough to make him sure he wants to go back.
“Man, I loved the experience,’’ he said. “It was really different from what I’m used to but for the most part it was just amazing being out there, experiencing a new culture and everything.’’
He admitted the culture shock was overwhelming at times.
“Everything was different and I don’t really know Spanish so I was confused and somebody had to translate everything for me,’’ he said. “The food was different, the living was completely different. It was crazy. But my first professional experience was amazing.’’
Kyle said Corey always has had the God-given ability to do something like this. He said he is a much better athlete than he was when he was playing at Marshalltown Junior College, Southern Mississippi and William Carey College.
“He jumps like a kangaroo, runs like a deer and he’s eager to learn,’’ Kyle said.
Despite that, Corey averaged just 12 points and 4.1 rebounds per game as a senior at North in 2016.
The 6-foot-2 guard then attended prep school at Quakerdale Academy in New Providence, Iowa, for a year but never went on to college.
He figures he got a pretty solid basketball education just hanging out with his uncle, though.
Kyle comes back to the Quad-Cities every off-season to work with former Augustana player Jordan Delp and his Pure Sweat Basketball program. His 14-year-old son, KJ, now a freshman at North, has done it with him for the past few years and Corey also has been there every step of the way, working hard to refine his skills.
Kyle said his nephew’s basketball IQ has risen drastically and he thinks working with Obras will help that even more.
“Argentina is such a basketball-rich country,’’ Kyle said. “They know how to play basketball, and he’ll pick up a little more.’’
Corey said working with Kyle paid off when he attended a showcase camp in New York for prospective pros.
“Being in the gym with him playing, the rest was easy,’’ Corey said. “I just have to get out there and do what I’ve been doing for the past few months, training every day. It was just easy from there.’’
He found that when he got to Buenos Aires, people still remembered Kyle, who played for Obras in 2013 and was the finals MVP in helping Club Athletico Penarol to the League of Americas championship in 2010.
Kyle, now 36, has played for five different teams in Argentina through the years and played last year in La Paz, Mexico.
“I got a lot of jokes flying my way,’’ Corey said. “I would do something and they would say ‘You look just like Kyle. You’re just like Kyle.’ It was pretty funny, but it was really lovely there. I can’t wait to go back.’’
