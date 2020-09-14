Lamonte takes unusual path to pro career

Kyle said he told Corey from the very beginning that he was attempting something very unusual by trying to play pro ball without having played in college.

“I stressed that to him when he started, that you are embarking on a very, very difficult journey that a lot of people don’t succeed at,’’ Kyle said.

Corey didn’t get to spend a ton of time in Buenos Aires last winter before the pandemic shut things down, but he said it was enough to make him sure he wants to go back.

“Man, I loved the experience,’’ he said. “It was really different from what I’m used to but for the most part it was just amazing being out there, experiencing a new culture and everything.’’

He admitted the culture shock was overwhelming at times.

“Everything was different and I don’t really know Spanish so I was confused and somebody had to translate everything for me,’’ he said. “The food was different, the living was completely different. It was crazy. But my first professional experience was amazing.’’

Kyle said Corey always has had the God-given ability to do something like this. He said he is a much better athlete than he was when he was playing at Marshalltown Junior College, Southern Mississippi and William Carey College.