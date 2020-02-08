Late misses deny Bees upset opportunity

"We took way too many 3s," Shovlain said after watching the Bees launch 37 of their 64 shots from 3-point range. "They made it extremely tough for us to get the ball inside, but we needed to find a way to get that done."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shovlain and Kerr credited the Holy Cross defense for limiting the ability of St. Ambrose to work the ball down low, including late in the game when five of the Bees’ final six shots came from beyond the arc.

"They did a nice job of denying the pass and making it difficult on us," said Kerr, who led the Bees with his ninth double-double of the season, collecting 13 rebounds to go with a team-leading 15 points.

St. Ambrose (15-11, 11-7 CCAC) found itself playing from behind after Holy Cross closed the first half with a 13-2 run.

Storm Cook needed just over one-and-a-half minutes to collect 11 of his 18 points, hitting jumpers from 3-point range on three consecutive possessions to extend a Holy Cross lead that had been cut to 32-29 when the Bees’ Jake Meeske hit from behind the arc with 3:30 remaining.

That helped leave St. Ambrose in a 45-31 halftime hole.