Listless Bees unable to sting No. 8 St. Francis

Nine of Aylward’s points came during a 14-1 run that closed the quarter against a St. Ambrose team which had trailed 37-30 after Kylie Wroblewski scored two of her team-high 12 points on a field goal with 5 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the quarter.

The field goal was the last the Fighting Bees would hit until Maddy Cash scored with 9:14 remaining in the game.

St. Ambrose connected on just three of its 12 shots in third quarter and was an icy 36.7 percent from the field in the game, leading the Bees to their lowest offensive output of the season.

"It’s disappointing because we played so well (in a three-point loss at No. 10 St. Xavier and a win at Calumet St. Joseph) on the road last week, and that energy, it wasn’t there tonight," Van Hauen said.

"When you’re shooting 36 percent, there isn’t much a coach can call to run that is going to work."

St. Ambrose did find some success inside, where Wroblewski and Madeline Prestegaard combined to go 9-of-17 from the field.

But, that wasn’t enough to counter the 44-percent shooting and 22-12 advantage in points off of turnovers enjoyed by St. Francis (17-3, 12-0 CCAC).