Local NBA draft hopefuls

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois
Highest mock draft projection: 22nd (L.A. Lakers)
Lowest: 36th (Oklahoma City)
Jeremy Woo, si.com: “While he’s still somewhat stuck between guard spots — he’s not creative enough to play point guard in the NBA, and his jumper isn’t so dangerous that he’ll be a huge threat on the wing — his consistent effort and notable work ethic should help him inch toward reliability in spite of those things. Physically, he fits the bill, and he’s become a strong finisher and much more consistent performer.’’
Joe Wieskamp, Iowa
Highest mock draft projection: 36th (Oklahoma City)
Lowest: 55th (Oklahoma City)
Jeremy Woo, si.com: “He always profiled as a potential specialist after making 46% of his threes on solid volume, but he’s also a good athlete with above-average length on the wing who should be able to hold his own defensively in the flow of play. Wieskamp struggles putting the ball on the floor and won’t create much offense for others, but athletic floor-spacers in his mold are always in demand, and he’s in line for a real opportunity to stick.’’
Luka Garza, Iowa
Highest mock draft projection: 47th (Toronto)
Lowest: Undrafted
Jeremy Woo, si.com: “His limited mobility and athleticism will make his pathway to the pros a narrow, tricky one. He’s certainly worth a draft pick as a potential backup big, given how effectively he scores in the paint, rebounds and knocks down threes. His shooting ability sets him apart from other second-round bigs. But Garza is slow and heavy-footed, and will struggle running the floor and defending in space.’’