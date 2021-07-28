Local NBA draft hopefuls

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Jeremy Woo, si.com : “While he’s still somewhat stuck between guard spots — he’s not creative enough to play point guard in the NBA, and his jumper isn’t so dangerous that he’ll be a huge threat on the wing — his consistent effort and notable work ethic should help him inch toward reliability in spite of those things. Physically, he fits the bill, and he’s become a strong finisher and much more consistent performer.’’

Joe Wieskamp, Iowa

Jeremy Woo, si.com: “He always profiled as a potential specialist after making 46% of his threes on solid volume, but he’s also a good athlete with above-average length on the wing who should be able to hold his own defensively in the flow of play. Wieskamp struggles putting the ball on the floor and won’t create much offense for others, but athletic floor-spacers in his mold are always in demand, and he’s in line for a real opportunity to stick.’’