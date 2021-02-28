Marshall's hot hand lifts Hawkeyes

MADISON, Wis. – As Gabbie Marshall shook off a recent shooting slump, the Iowa women’s basketball team shook off Wisconsin on Sunday.

Marshall scored a season-high 19 points to lead four Hawkeyes in double figures as Iowa pulled away to an 84-70 Big Ten win at the Kohl Center.

“I’ve been in a little shooting slump lately,’’ Marshall said. “My teammates knew I was hot and they were finding me and making the right pass.’’

More often than not, Caitlin Clark was the one delivering that pass.

Clark endured a 4-of-13 shooting performance, but dished out a career-high 14 assists, led the Hawkeyes with seven rebounds and two blocks and ended up with 18 points in part because of a 7-for-7 effort at the foul line.

With her assist total, Clark broke the Iowa freshman assist record. She has 149 on the season, one more than Kathleen Doyle recorded during the 2016-17 season.

The Hawkeyes ended up with 22 assists and their 29 field goals, numbers that helped Monika Czinano contribute 18 points and McKenna Warnock finish with 14 in Iowa’s fifth road win of the season.