Marshall's hot hand lifts Hawkeyes

MADISON, Wis. – As Gabbie Marshall shook off a recent shooting slump, the Iowa women’s basketball team shook off Wisconsin on Sunday.
Marshall scored a season-high 19 points to lead four Hawkeyes in double figures as Iowa pulled away to an 84-70 Big Ten win at the Kohl Center.
“I’ve been in a little shooting slump lately,’’ Marshall said. “My teammates knew I was hot and they were finding me and making the right pass.’’
More often than not, Caitlin Clark was the one delivering that pass.
Clark endured a 4-of-13 shooting performance, but dished out a career-high 14 assists, led the Hawkeyes with seven rebounds and two blocks and ended up with 18 points in part because of a 7-for-7 effort at the foul line.
With her assist total, Clark broke the Iowa freshman assist record. She has 149 on the season, one more than Kathleen Doyle recorded during the 2016-17 season.
The Hawkeyes ended up with 22 assists and their 29 field goals, numbers that helped Monika Czinano contribute 18 points and McKenna Warnock finish with 14 in Iowa’s fifth road win of the season.
“I’m happy with the road victory. They’re not easy to come by and Wisconsin is a team that beat Ohio State a couple of weeks ago here,’’ coach Lisa Bluder said. “We’ve played three games in six days, two on the road. I love that we have four people in double figures. Gabby had herself a great night.’’
Marshall knocked down seven of the 10 shots she took, including five of the six she attempted from behind the 3-point arc to help Iowa hit 11-of-24 3-point shots in the game.
The Hawkeyes trailed 18-17 after one quarter, but used a pair of 3-pointers by Marshall and two more by Tomi Taiwo to open a 40-30 lead at halftime.
Iowa (14-7, 10-7 Big Ten) extended its lead by hitting 10-of-14 shots in the third quarter as Clark and Warnock combined for 15 of the Hawkeyes’ 28 points that led the Badgers in a 68-50 hole.
Julie Pospisilova led Wisconsin (5-17, 2-17) with 21 points, the only Badger to shoot better than 50 percent from the field as Iowa limited Wisconsin to 34.7-percent shooting for the game.
“We found a way and locked down on defense when we needed to,’’ Clark said.
Iowa faces its third rated opponent in eight days on Wednesday, visiting Indiana at 3:30 p.m.