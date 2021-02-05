Martin brings toughness to Hawkeyes

Kate Martin wears her toughness well.

At the moment, that comes in the form of a facemask designed to protect the nose the Iowa sophomore has broken not once, but twice this season.

Martin was almost at the point where she was going to be able to shed the protective shield she has been wearing since having her nose broken during a game at Illinois on Jan. 3 when she broke it again.

This time, it was a result of some friendly fire on the practice court.

“One of the gray squad guys threw a beautiful bullet to my face and I ate it,’’ Martin said.

So, she will likely continue to strap the facemask on throughout the remainder of a Hawkeye season that continues Sunday when 17th-ranked Indiana visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 1 p.m.

Martin said the mask has not been impacting her play, although coach Lisa Bluder believes it has inhibited her vision to a degree.

“I think it has to,’’ Bluder said.

But, Bluder said it has not impacted the toughness that is at the core of Martin’s game.

When Martin broke her nose during the game at Illinois, she wanted to return to the court.