Martin brings toughness to Hawkeyes

Kate Martin wears her toughness well.
At the moment, that comes in the form of a facemask designed to protect the nose the Iowa sophomore has broken not once, but twice this season.
Martin was almost at the point where she was going to be able to shed the protective shield she has been wearing since having her nose broken during a game at Illinois on Jan. 3 when she broke it again.
This time, it was a result of some friendly fire on the practice court.
“One of the gray squad guys threw a beautiful bullet to my face and I ate it,’’ Martin said.
So, she will likely continue to strap the facemask on throughout the remainder of a Hawkeye season that continues Sunday when 17th-ranked Indiana visits Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 1 p.m.
Martin said the mask has not been impacting her play, although coach Lisa Bluder believes it has inhibited her vision to a degree.
“I think it has to,’’ Bluder said.
But, Bluder said it has not impacted the toughness that is at the core of Martin’s game.
When Martin broke her nose during the game at Illinois, she wanted to return to the court.
“She plays with grit, always has,’’ Bluder said. “She brings that every day.’’
That’s among the intangibles that Bluder likes about a player who as a sophomore was selected as a team captain.
“Kate’s been a vocal leader for our team. When something needs to be said, she speaks up,’’ Bluder said. "She's a captain for a reason.''
Two years removed from ACL surgery that forced her to redshirt her first season at Iowa, Martin currently averages 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Only Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock average more than the 1.53 offensive rebounds per game the 6-foot guard averages for the Hawkeyes, who bring a 10-5 record and 6-5 Big Ten record into Sunday’s game with the Hoosiers (10-4, 8-2).
Martin is typically given the most challenging defensive task Iowa faces in any game, a welcomed assignment that has a history dating to her time as a prep with traditional Illinois power Edwardsville.
“I enjoy that taking that on. That goes back to high school. My freshman year, I wasn’t a good defender and it was something that the coaches there challenged me with. I liked the idea of shutting down the other team’s top player,’’ Martin said.
“Playing at Edwardsville, I had a chance to play against some great high school players and to be successful, I had to get better in that part of my game. It’s a role I like and one way I can help the team.’’
Czinano shares an apartment with Martin and said it was no accident that Martin was given the closest bedroom to the front door.
“She’s definitely the toughest one in the apartment,’’ Czinano said. “Her room is closer to the front door so if somebody breaks in, she can go get to them first.’’
If that’s what it takes, Martin is fine with that, more than willing to take one – or in the case of broken noses, two – for the team.
“The year I sat out following the ACL there were times when I asked myself ‘Why is this happening to me?’ but that time taught me a lot, too,’’ Martin said.
“It really taught me how to be a good teammate when my focus before might have been more on being a good player. I think that time, it helped me grow. I still like to compete, but I see the bigger picture now, too.’’