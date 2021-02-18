Martin fuels Hawkeye comeback

IOWA CITY — Even when things looked bleak Thursday, Kate Martin saw a clear chance for an Iowa victory.

Shedding a facemask that had been protecting a broken nose, Martin scored 12 of her career-high 19 points in the second half to help the Hawkeyes rally for a 96-78 win over Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Martin hit all five 3-point shots she attempted, dished out a career-high 11 assists and led Iowa with a pair of steals as she played for the first time in 10 games without the shield she had worn since having her nose broken during a Jan. 6 game at Illinois.

"I think it’s just a bit of a coincidence," said Martin, who said a lack of pain in recent days led to her gaining permission from Iowa trainers to play without the mask.

"I just let the game, the shots, come to me. I hit one, then two, and I started to feel confidence."

Martin scored nine of her points in the third quarter as Iowa worked its way back from an 11-point halftime deficit.

"What a special game for Kate," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. "I don’t think it was coincidence. I think that mask had been impacting her vision. It had to. She looked pretty good out there. She was playing free."