Massner finds a home at Northwestern State

“It slowed me down a bit in the preseason, but I’m back to doing everything and I feel good on the court right now,’’ Massner said.

He has scored in double figures in four of his last six games and has averaged 12.7 points during a stretch that has included one of his better floor games.

Massner finished with a dozen points in a game against Incarnate Word and also contributed six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in a win for the Demons.

“I’m still looking for that consistency. I think that’s a big part of it right now, to consistently put up the numbers I need to put to help the team, whether that’s scoring or rebounding or being consistent on defense,’’ Massner said.

“It’s almost March and this is the time of the season where you want to be at your best and have everything clicking. As a team and individually, that’s where we’re at. Our next game, Stephen F. Austin, they beat Duke this year so we know we have to be ready.’’

Massner appreciates that now more than ever.

He plans to spend offseason time working to gain strength, adding 10-15 pounds of good weight that will help him compete from start to finish both in games and over the course of the season.

“I also want to become a more complete player, be capable of playing any of the guard spots,’’ he said. “That’s the next thing for me and I’m anxious to make it happen.’’

