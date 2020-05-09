McCaffery misses evaluation opportunities

Fran McCaffery misses the chance to put his eyes on basketball prospects these days.
AAU tournaments in April were canceled, the NCAA has suspended in-person recruiting through at least the end of May and the Iowa basketball coach isn’t so sure that the scheduled live evaluation periods in June and July will take place.
“I think it’s all up in the air,’’ McCaffery said in a recent video conference. “I think we’re going to assume that’s not going to take place.’’
The Hawkeyes welcome five freshmen to the program in the fall and with 13 players on the roster, Iowa is not looking at adding any additional players for the 2020-21 season.
McCaffery expects to have two scholarships open for Iowa’s 2021 recruiting class, prospects he was hoping to watch in person before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the college recruiting landscape.
With no in-person evaluation, McCaffery said he and his staff have worked to stay in direct contact with players Iowa has been recruiting and has spent some time networking to develop connections with other players.
“The hard part there is if you don’t see them in person you don’t have the same feel for what you think their impact could be,’’ McCaffery said. “You can’t have a similar conversation with regard to what your vision is for that person.’’
McCaffery said this isn’t necessarily a bad time to be in Iowa’s position.
With just two scholarships available, he said there is less pressure than there might be if the Hawkeyes were in a spot needing to fill as many openings as they had a year ago.
McCaffery concedes though that the two players Iowa may find itself needing to replace in the 2021 recruiting class are significant contributors in Jordan Bohannon and Luka Garza.
The latter has submitted his name for the NBA draft, but Garza continues to weigh what he found out in feedback from the NBA with the possibility of returning for his senior season.
“Bringing in a class of five this year takes some of the pressure off, but you lose Garza and you lose Jordan Bohannon, two of the greatest players to wear that jersey,’’ McCaffery said. “So, there’s always going to be pressure to find their replacements and get the same kind of quality that we would have been able to get in a typical year.’’
McCaffery feels good about where Iowa sits with 2021 prospects, saying he and his staff have “established good relationships’’ with recruits.
“Maybe we get one, maybe we get two and it’s over,’’ he said. “Maybe we sign one and carry one to the following year. We might redshirt a guy in (the incoming freshman) class. There’s a lot of ways to look at it.’’
