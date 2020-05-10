McCaffery misses evaluation opportunities

McCaffery said this isn’t necessarily a bad time to be in Iowa’s position.

With just two scholarships available, he said there is less pressure than there might be if the Hawkeyes were in a spot needing to fill as many openings as they had a year ago.

McCaffery concedes though that the two players Iowa may find itself needing to replace in the 2021 recruiting class are significant contributors in Jordan Bohannon and Luka Garza.

The latter has submitted his name for the NBA draft, but Garza continues to weigh what he found out in feedback from the NBA with the possibility of returning for his senior season.

“Bringing in a class of five this year takes some of the pressure off, but you lose Garza and you lose Jordan Bohannon, two of the greatest players to wear that jersey,’’ McCaffery said. “So, there’s always going to be pressure to find their replacements and get the same kind of quality that we would have been able to get in a typical year.’’

McCaffery feels good about where Iowa sits with 2021 prospects, saying he and his staff have “established good relationships’’ with recruits.

“Maybe we get one, maybe we get two and it’s over,’’ he said. “Maybe we sign one and carry one to the following year. We might redshirt a guy in (the incoming freshman) class. There’s a lot of ways to look at it.’’

