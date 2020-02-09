Meyer helps Hawkeyes finish off Boilermakers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. --Hot-shooting Iowa used 16 second-half points Sunday from Makenzie Meyer to maintain its share of first place in the Big Ten with an 83-71 women's basketball victory at Purdue.
The win was the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes' first at Mackey Arena since 2013 and it took a 14-1 run in the fourth quarter to hold off the Boilermakers for Iowa to earn its 20th victory of the season.
"Getting stops on defense really led to our offense,'' said Meyer, who joined Kathleen Doyle in leading the Hawkeyes with 22 points.
"When they made their run in the fourth quarter and got to within two (at 64-62), we were able to respond.''
A basket by Meyer followed by a pair of baskets by Monika Czinano sent Iowa on its way to a lead which reached 80-64 when Doyle buried a 3-point basket with 1 minute, 50 seconds remaining.
The Hawkeyes riddled Purdue with a 58.9-percent touch from the field for the game, work that included an 11-of-13 shooting effort in the second quarter which secured a 39-33 halftime lead.
"Doyle hit some unbelievable shots, getting some shots to go down with a short time on the shot clock and Makenzie did a great job of attacking the rim,'' Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said in a Learfield Sports postgame interview.
"People are guarding her tight on the perimeter and today, she did a good job of attacking the glass.''
Iowa trailed 18-14 after one quarter, but found success after it switched out of a zone defense it used to start the game.
Cassidy Hardin gave the Hawkeyes little choice, hitting a trio of 3-pointers in the opening quarter to help Purdue take an early lead.
"She hit those threes in a three-or-four minute stretch, but she was pretty quiet after that,'' Bluder said. "Our second quarter defense was outstanding and it needed to be.''
The Hawkeyes limited the Boilermakers to 5-of-18 shooting in the second quarter as they moved ahead to stay and earn the program's 13th 20-win season in Bluder's 20-year tenure.
Czinano complemented the offensive effort of Meyer and Doyle with her own 20-point performance, the second time this season Iowa has had three players reach 20 points in a game.
Kayana Traylor led Purdue (15-10, 6-7 Big Ten) with 21 points but it wasn't enough to prevent Iowa from winning its fifth conference road game.
The Hawkeyes (20-4, 11-2) are back on the road Thursday, playing at Big Ten co-leader Maryland at 6 p.m.