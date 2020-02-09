Meyer helps Hawkeyes finish off Boilermakers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. --Hot-shooting Iowa used 16 second-half points Sunday from Makenzie Meyer to maintain its share of first place in the Big Ten with an 83-71 women's basketball victory at Purdue.

The win was the 20th-ranked Hawkeyes' first at Mackey Arena since 2013 and it took a 14-1 run in the fourth quarter to hold off the Boilermakers for Iowa to earn its 20th victory of the season.

"Getting stops on defense really led to our offense,'' said Meyer, who joined Kathleen Doyle in leading the Hawkeyes with 22 points.

"When they made their run in the fourth quarter and got to within two (at 64-62), we were able to respond.''

A basket by Meyer followed by a pair of baskets by Monika Czinano sent Iowa on its way to a lead which reached 80-64 when Doyle buried a 3-point basket with 1 minute, 50 seconds remaining.

The Hawkeyes riddled Purdue with a 58.9-percent touch from the field for the game, work that included an 11-of-13 shooting effort in the second quarter which secured a 39-33 halftime lead.

"Doyle hit some unbelievable shots, getting some shots to go down with a short time on the shot clock and Makenzie did a great job of attacking the rim,'' Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said in a Learfield Sports postgame interview.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up