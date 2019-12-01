Milestone has special meaning for Bees' Shovlain

“When we were putting that trip together, I contacted just about everybody on the West Coast. I think we were really close with USC, but Loyola Marymount was big at that time with Paul Westhead coming in from the Bulls. It was a big-time trip.’’

The only program Shovlain did not approach was UCLA.

“I figured there was no way,’’ he said.

What Shovlain didn’t know was that Bergert, a St. Ambrose graduate who was working as an athletic trainer for the California Angels at the time, was acquainted with Wooden.

“Ned offered to reach out to coach Wooden, who reached out to the administration on our behalf,’’ Shovlain said. “A couple of weeks after I had talked with Ned, I received a call from an associate athletic director at UCLA who indicated that coach Wooden had called but they would not be able to accommodate a game on their schedule.’’

The St. Ambrose team was able to attend a UCLA game at Pauley Pavilion during their trip, players unaware at the time that Wooden had spoken to school officials about the possibility of a regular-season game against the Bees.

“It was an incredible experience for our guys just watch a game there,’’ Shovlain said.