Missouri Valley tourney in Q-C is canceled

The Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball tournament, scheduled to tip off this afternoon at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The conference announced its decision to cancel the tournament in a statement.
"The main priority of the Conference continues to be the well being and safety of its student-athletes, administrators, coaches, media and fans,'' the statement said.
The 10-team tournament was scheduled to play nine games over the next four days in the Quad-Cities, the fifth year the conference tournament was scheduled to be played in Moline.
Fans who purchased tickets for the tournament will be refunded at the original point of purchase.
In addition to the cancellation of the tournament, the Missouri Valley announced that all conference spring sporting events have been suspended through March 30.
That suspension will not apply to teams or individuals in NCAA competition.