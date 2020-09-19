Most local pro basketball players are in pandemic limbo

Ordinarily by the middle of September, professional basketball players know exactly where they’re going to be in the season to come.
They know what league they’re in, which team they’re playing for, what country they’ll be living in.
But this is no ordinary year.
Of the dozen or so pros who call the Quad-Cities home, only a few have a firm fix on the future right now.
You can find a lot of them working out early in the morning in a little gym just a long two-handed chest pass from the Ben Butterworth Parkway or playing afternoon pickup games at the TBK Sports Complex.
They’re in pandemic limbo.
"It’s a little tough in the market right now," Davenport’s Kyle Lamonte admitted after an early-morning workout with some of his peers in Moline. "A lot of people aren’t sure and there’s a lot of people still without jobs. So this is my therapy."
Three local players already have taken off for Europe to play for teams over there. Former Rockridge High School star Ethan Happ has gone back to Italy for his second pro season and Bettendorf’s Kendall Jacks has returned to Portugal. Rock Island’s CJ Carr, after a year playing in Germany, is with a team in Iceland, where COVID-19 is little more than a rumor.
Former Pleasant Valley and Augustana College star Dain Swetalla is staying in Australia, where he has been playing for the past several years. He plans to again play for the Nunawading Spectres when the season begins down under after the first of the year.
But everyone else is waiting, wondering, wishing. And working hard to stay ready.
"I heard a stat that 75% of Americans who played overseas last year are still without jobs," said Nolan Ebel, a former Augustana College standout who played in only seven games with a team in northern Spain last winter before the league was shut down by COVID-19.
Ebel said he talks to his agent back in Spain nearly every day, hoping to hear about some sort of opportunity.
"We really want to find the right fit but in times like this it’s hard to find any fit," he added. "We’re in kind of an interesting predicament right now."
The 36-year-old Lamonte, who has played for dozens of teams in South America through the years and starred last winter for Huracanes Tampico in Mexico, probably has as many international contacts as any player anywhere.
But even he is struggling to find a place to play.
"Right now we’re just waiting, just in limbo," he said. "The last pandemic was 100 years ago so no one has the answer, no one knows what to do. So right now everyone is throwing a bunch of stuff against the wall and seeing what sticks."
His nephew, Corey Lamonte, played for a team in Argentina last year and is likely to go back there once the pandemic eases up.
But among the unemployed are Rock Island’s Chasson Randle, Bettendorf’s Nicholas Baer, Rock Island’s Tyler Hall and former North Scott star Cortez Seales.
Some of those players won’t really know what they’re doing until after the current NBA season is completed in October and the league’s draft is held in November.
That’s especially true of Randle, who is one of only five Quad-Citians ever to play in the NBA.
He was with the Golden State Warriors when the NBA shut down for 4½ months, getting in for about 15 minutes in the last game the Warriors played back on March 10.
Over the past five years, since a record-setting career at Stanford, Randle has played in China, Spain and the Czech Republic, spent time with three teams in the NBA’s G League and seen action in 78 games with four NBA teams.
He is now a free agent but is confident that he’s going to get a fresh opportunity in the best basketball league in the world.
"I’ve put in the work and the time," he said. "It’s just about finding the right opportunity. … Timing is everything in this business and I feel like this is the year to bet on yourself and leave it all out there. I’ll get an opportunity once the NBA figures out what the outlook of the future is. I’m just excited about the whole process."
Randle has been living and working in California since the March shutdown, spending time in the gym and the weight room and mixing up things with an occasional jog on the beach.
Many of his younger counterparts back in the Quad-Cities have been working together under the watchful eye of former Augustana player Jordan Delp, whose Pure Sweat Basketball program is housed in a small gym in Moline.
Hall is among those who has worked with Delp at times during the pandemic, trying to improve his conditioning and sharpen his skills.
"A lot of it was to transform my body, and I’ve done that," he said.
Hall is only a year removed from a career at Montana State that ended with him as the all-time leading scorer in the Big Sky Conference. He chose to spend his first year out of college playing in the G League and after a slow start, he became a highly productive player for the Westchester Knicks.
"I enjoyed it a lot," he said. "I thought it helped me a lot. My goal is to play in the NBA and I felt that league was the right step toward doing that for me. I was happy with my decision."
It remains to be seen what he will do now. He could get a shot at making it in the NBA, he could go back to the G League or he could opt to go overseas.
"My agent keeps me posted, but it’s kind of a waiting game," Hall said. "It’s not just me. A lot of people and a lot of players are going through it."
Baer also spent his first pro season in the G League, playing in Toronto with Raptors 905, but the former Iowa star is hoping to go in a different direction this year.
He would like to play overseas, just as his old AAU teammates Happ and Jacks are doing.
"I’d like to play in as high a league as possible," he said. "That’s my main priority. I just kind of have to stay ready for any opportunity that comes my way.
"The G League is always an option," he added, "but I don’t know what their season is going to look like this year. I had a really good experience with 905 up in Toronto and I’m hoping to spring off that and go overseas."
He, too, has spent a lot of time working with Delp, trying to expand his shooting range and develop more moves off the dribble.
Other than that, he said he’s mostly sitting at home "waiting for the phone to ring."
"Even without the coronavirus, it’s not easy to get signed," Baer said. "But then you throw that in and the different variables, it creates a lot of uncertainty."
