Most local pro basketball players are in pandemic limbo

Randle has been living and working in California since the March shutdown, spending time in the gym and the weight room and mixing up things with an occasional jog on the beach.

Many of his younger counterparts back in the Quad-Cities have been working together under the watchful eye of former Augustana player Jordan Delp, whose Pure Sweat Basketball program is housed in a small gym in Moline.

Hall is among those who has worked with Delp at times during the pandemic, trying to improve his conditioning and sharpen his skills.

"A lot of it was to transform my body, and I’ve done that," he said.

Hall is only a year removed from a career at Montana State that ended with him as the all-time leading scorer in the Big Sky Conference. He chose to spend his first year out of college playing in the G League and after a slow start, he became a highly productive player for the Westchester Knicks.

"I enjoyed it a lot," he said. "I thought it helped me a lot. My goal is to play in the NBA and I felt that league was the right step toward doing that for me. I was happy with my decision."

It remains to be seen what he will do now. He could get a shot at making it in the NBA, he could go back to the G League or he could opt to go overseas.