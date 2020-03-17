Motivated Bradford anxious for the next step

After completing her high school girls basketball career at Davenport North, Paige Bradford had a lot of questions.
"After high school, I wanted to make sure I wanted to continue to play basketball. I wanted to make sure it was something I still wanted to do for four years," Bradford said.
Bradford has realized the answer after two seasons at Kirkwood Community College.
Named last week as an All-Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and All-Region XI selection, Bradford now eagerly anticipates what comes next.
"I’m as motivated to play as I ever have been," Bradford said. "I loved my experience at Kirkwood. It’s given me a chance to adjust to college basketball and the college lifestyle and understand what type of commitment it takes to play the game at this level."
With the growth Bradford has seen in her game over the past two seasons at Kirkwood, she is now in a position to have options about where the next step in her career will take her.
Bradford has attracted recruiting interest from Bowling Green, Kansas City, Liberty, Long Beach State, Southern Illinois, Western Kentucky and Wichita State, among others.
Her play as a leader for one of the nation’s most-highly ranked women’s junior college programs has attracted that level of attention.
Bradford was part of a Kirkwood team that finished the season with a 29-4 record and was ranked fourth in the country in the final NJCAA Division II poll.
Three of the Eagles’ losses came to top-ranked North Iowa Area Community College, a conference and region rival that denied Kirkwood a berth in the NJCAA Division II national tourney in the regional final last week.
"It was a tough way for the season to end. NIACC is a good team and they seemed to have our number," Bradford said. "We had a good year as a team. I'm proud of what we were able to do together and how we came together and competed as a team."
With her work throughout the season, Bradford earned first-team all-conference and region honors while leading Kirkwood in scoring with an average of 16.5 points per game.
The 6-foot point guard also averaged 6.6 rebounds and two assists per game and led the ICCAC with a 61.6% shooting touch from the field.
"It’s been a good situation for me here, like being part of a family," Bradford said. "I’ve been able to work on my game and get better because of the teammates I’ve been around. As a team, we played well into each other’s strengths."
Her game has continued to develop during her time at Kirkwood, including improving her ball-handling skills. She also learned to appreciate the value of strength and conditioning training, something she found has helped solidify her game.
"My high school coach came over to watch me play a few weeks ago and he said he didn’t even recognize me at first," Bradford said.
“It’s become a lot easier for me to run up and down the court and keep up with the pace of the game. I’m doing things that I could never do before. The work I've put into it and the work we put into it as a team has made a difference."
Bradford expects that work to continue as she prepares to take her game to the next level.
While programs have been required to halt recruiting activities because of the COVID-19 situation, preventing Bradford from taking recruiting trips she hoped to make during spring break, she will continue to work toward several personal goals.
That includes spending additional time in the weight room.
"I know I have to get stronger," Bradford said. "If I’m going to do what I want to do at the next level, I’m going to have to get stronger, and that means more time with the weights. I’m starting to see a big change because of that, and that has to continue."
And now, continuing is something that Bradford is all about.
"I’m excited to see what’s next. I’m looking forward to going out and finding a college that’s right for me and getting the chance to play at the next level," she said. "I’m excited about that."