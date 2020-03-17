Motivated Bradford anxious for the next step

"My high school coach came over to watch me play a few weeks ago and he said he didn’t even recognize me at first," Bradford said.

“It’s become a lot easier for me to run up and down the court and keep up with the pace of the game. I’m doing things that I could never do before. The work I've put into it and the work we put into it as a team has made a difference."

Bradford expects that work to continue as she prepares to take her game to the next level.

While programs have been required to halt recruiting activities because of the COVID-19 situation, preventing Bradford from taking recruiting trips she hoped to make during spring break, she will continue to work toward several personal goals.

That includes spending additional time in the weight room.

"I know I have to get stronger," Bradford said. "If I’m going to do what I want to do at the next level, I’m going to have to get stronger, and that means more time with the weights. I’m starting to see a big change because of that, and that has to continue."

And now, continuing is something that Bradford is all about.

"I’m excited to see what’s next. I’m looking forward to going out and finding a college that’s right for me and getting the chance to play at the next level," she said. "I’m excited about that."

