Nearing milestone, Bees' Kerr keeps team focus

John Kerr continues to do the type of things on the court he has done throughout his basketball career at St. Ambrose.

Nine games into his senior season, he’s approaching 1,500 career points and has worked his way into the fourth spot on the rebounding list in the Fighting Bees’ record book.

With a blue collar approach to the game, the 6-foot-7 forward from Lake Villa, Ill., has led St. Ambrose to a 7-2 start with his averages of 18.4 points and 11 rebounds per game.

He also leads the Fighting Bees in assists and blocks, shares the team lead in 3-point baskets and has been the team’s top shooter with a 58.9% touch from the field and a 76.7% success rate at the free throw line.

Kerr has seven double-doubles in the nine games St. Ambrose has played this season, including a 15-point, 12-rebound effort that put him among five Bees to score in double figures in Wednesday’s 78-69 win over St. Xavier.

But, he expects more.

"It’s my senior season and I want it to be the best it can be," Kerr said. "But, my job isn’t to just score points or get rebounds or make good passes. My job is to work to make other guys better, not just to help this team but to help them compete in the future."