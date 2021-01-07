Nearing milestone, Bees' Kerr keeps team focus

John Kerr continues to do the type of things on the court he has done throughout his basketball career at St. Ambrose.
Nine games into his senior season, he’s approaching 1,500 career points and has worked his way into the fourth spot on the rebounding list in the Fighting Bees’ record book.
With a blue collar approach to the game, the 6-foot-7 forward from Lake Villa, Ill., has led St. Ambrose to a 7-2 start with his averages of 18.4 points and 11 rebounds per game.
He also leads the Fighting Bees in assists and blocks, shares the team lead in 3-point baskets and has been the team’s top shooter with a 58.9% touch from the field and a 76.7% success rate at the free throw line.
Kerr has seven double-doubles in the nine games St. Ambrose has played this season, including a 15-point, 12-rebound effort that put him among five Bees to score in double figures in Wednesday’s 78-69 win over St. Xavier.
But, he expects more.
"It’s my senior season and I want it to be the best it can be," Kerr said. "But, my job isn’t to just score points or get rebounds or make good passes. My job is to work to make other guys better, not just to help this team but to help them compete in the future."
The St. Ambrose roster this season is a blend of experience and youth, with four freshmen among the nine players who saw minutes for the Fighting Bees in Wednesday’s Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference victory at Lee Lohman Arena.
Kerr senses a responsibility to help the newcomers adjust to the college game through his actions and words.
"I’m trying to be a good leader," Kerr said. "I’m trying to show how hard you have to play and how hard you have to work in games and practice to be part of a winning team."
That remains the bottom line for Kerr.
He considers that a priority over his continued climb in the St. Ambrose record book.
Kerr enters Wednesday’s game at St. Francis (Ill.) only 39 points away from becoming the 14th player in program history to score 1,500 career points. His 1,461 points currently put him in the 15th spot, 34 behind Chris Washington.
Working to become the fifth player in St. Ambrose history to receive all-conference recognition four times in a career, Kerr currently sits between Mike Kennedy and Jim Hornacek on the Bees’ all-time rebounding list. His 844 boards put him in fourth place.
"Those things are cool and I’m sure looking back in a few years they will all mean a lot, but the what would mean even more would be for us to win conference, win the conference tournament, those types of things," Kerr said.
"I’d trade all those individual things for a chance to do that. As a senior, I want to be part of a St. Ambrose team that is remembered and with the guys on this team, I see a chance for us to do some special things."
Three-plus years of experience in a St. Ambrose uniform has taught Kerr what it would it take for that to happen.
"It comes down to how hard you work and how much you want it," Kerr said.
With St. Ambrose on an extended break between semesters — the spring term does not begin until Jan. 25 — this is when time is available for players to work on skills that will benefit the team as it moves deeper into its schedule.
"This is the best time of the season, a chance to concentrate 24-7 on basketball and get better," Kerr said. "There’s extra time to come in the gym and get some shots up, and I see that. I see guys shooting and working and that is only going to make us better. I’m excited to see where it can lead."