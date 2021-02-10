Olivet Nazarene holds off Ambrose women

That was as close as the Fighting Bees would come until Stewart scored two baskets within a four-second span, the second coming with :17 to play off of a missed free throw to cut the Tigers’ lead to 90-89.

Olivet Nazarene’s Caroline Boehne found herself at the line one second later, hit the first of two free throws and missed the second.

Not boxed out, Boehne streaked down the lane grabbed the rebound of her miss, was fouled and hit both attempts with :14 remaining to give the Tigers (11-6, 7-2 CCAC) a two-possession lead that stuck.

“It was unfortunate we didn’t box out, but the difference wasn’t that one moment. It was a missed lay-up in the first half, fouling on a three-point shot,’’ Van Hauen said. “We gave ourselves a shot, battled all night and took it to the wire.’’

Anna Plumer led five St. Ambrose players in double figures with a 20-point game that was complemented by 16 points from Stewart, 15 points apiece from Martens and Maddy Cash and a 13-point game from Avari Everts.

Stewart and Everts came off the bench to combine for a 12-of-16 game from the field for the Fighting Bees (9-6, 4-4).