Olivet Nazarene holds off Ambrose women

Playing for the sixth time in 12 days and facing an opponent that pushes tempo on both ends the court, the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team ran a good race Wednesday.
The Fighting Bees matched high-octane Olivet Nazarene stride for stride before getting beat at the wire 94-89 in a Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference game at Lee Lohman Arena.
“Everything is a bit of whirlwind right now, but if we bring the same energy in our last four regular-season games that we brought tonight, things are going to be fine,’’ St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen said.
Down by 10 points early in the second quarter, the Fighting Bees used a 50-percent touch from the field, a 51-43 advantage on the boards and 37 bench points to hang with the Tigers.
St. Ambrose took its first lead since the game’s opening minutes when Mel Stewart scored on a lay-in to give the Fighting Bees a 61-60 lead with just under three minutes to go in the third quarter.
The frantic pace that saw the teams combine for 159 shots continued as the lead exchanged hands eight times before a two of Kennedy Johnson’s 30 points carried Olivet Nazarene into the fourth quarter with a 72-68 lead.
Jamie Martens kept St. Ambrose within 85-82 on a steal and a lay-in with 2:08 left in the game.
That was as close as the Fighting Bees would come until Stewart scored two baskets within a four-second span, the second coming with :17 to play off of a missed free throw to cut the Tigers’ lead to 90-89.
Olivet Nazarene’s Caroline Boehne found herself at the line one second later, hit the first of two free throws and missed the second.
Not boxed out, Boehne streaked down the lane grabbed the rebound of her miss, was fouled and hit both attempts with :14 remaining to give the Tigers (11-6, 7-2 CCAC) a two-possession lead that stuck.
“It was unfortunate we didn’t box out, but the difference wasn’t that one moment. It was a missed lay-up in the first half, fouling on a three-point shot,’’ Van Hauen said. “We gave ourselves a shot, battled all night and took it to the wire.’’
Anna Plumer led five St. Ambrose players in double figures with a 20-point game that was complemented by 16 points from Stewart, 15 points apiece from Martens and Maddy Cash and a 13-point game from Avari Everts.
Stewart and Everts came off the bench to combine for a 12-of-16 game from the field for the Fighting Bees (9-6, 4-4).
“We knew it was going to be a up-and-down game and that the bench was going to have to come in and make some plays,’’ Stewart said. “I think we showed ourselves what we are capable of, something we can build on the rest of the season.’’
All but 13 of the Bees’ bench points came after Olivet Nazarene opened a 45-40 lead at the half, answering a 10-0 run by St. Ambrose midway through the second quarter with a scoring surge of its own to grab a lead it held until late in the third quarter.