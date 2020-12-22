On an 'off' night, Clark has a triple-double

She scored the final five points of the opening quarter, wiping away the Leathernecks’ last lead of the game when she knocked down a pull-up 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining in the first to give Iowa an 18-16 advantage it didn’t relinquish.

At times there was frustration — Clark pounded the court a couple of times after misses — but she balanced that by helping Iowa craft a balanced attack.

“There were some shots I should be making, but when they weren’t falling it gave me a chance to get my teammates the ball,’’ Clark said. “We’re going to need everybody and it felt good to get everyone involved.’’

Monika Czinano led Iowa with 19 points, but Iowa’s effort was balanced. Megan Meyer matched Clark’s 13 points, while Sharon Goodman and Logan Cook each contributed 12 and Gabbie Marshall scored 11.

“The more experience I get, the more comfortable I feel,’’ Goodman said. “My teammates did a good job of putting me in a position to score. All I had to do was catch it and put it in the basket.’’

Bluder welcomed the extended minutes a number of Hawkeyes received during a game Iowa led by as many as 30 points midway through the fourth quarter and was able to use a size advantage for a 52-24 edge in points in the paint.