One special high school basketball night in the Quad-Cities, 50 years later

Don Grensing finds it hard to believe 50 years have gone by since a magical March provided the conclusion to a magical high school basketball season in the Quad-Cities.

"It seems like it was yesterday," the longtime Davenport Central coach recalled last week. "It was a special year, one you don’t forget."

It was 50 years ago this month when on the same night, March 21, 1970, that Central’s Blue Devils defeated Storm Lake to win an Iowa state championship and United Township finished a 30-3 season as the runner-up to a legendary Lyons Township team in the single-class Illinois state tournament.

The pair were rivals in the Quad-City Metro Conference and top-level competition filled the stands on a regular basis at George Marshall Gym at Central and the Panthers’ home court in East Moline.

"Every week, it was something else. Great crowds. Great rivalries," Grensing said. "The Illinois schools, they didn’t like losing to the Iowa schools. When we’d beat East Moline or Moline, the phone would ring at home. The fans would call. You’d hear about it."

Central and United Township both provided fans with plenty to get excited about throughout the 1969-70 season.