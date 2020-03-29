One special high school basketball night in the Quad-Cities, 50 years later

Don Grensing finds it hard to believe 50 years have gone by since a magical March provided the conclusion to a magical high school basketball season in the Quad-Cities.
"It seems like it was yesterday," the longtime Davenport Central coach recalled last week. "It was a special year, one you don’t forget."
It was 50 years ago this month when on the same night, March 21, 1970, that Central’s Blue Devils defeated Storm Lake to win an Iowa state championship and United Township finished a 30-3 season as the runner-up to a legendary Lyons Township team in the single-class Illinois state tournament.
The pair were rivals in the Quad-City Metro Conference and top-level competition filled the stands on a regular basis at George Marshall Gym at Central and the Panthers’ home court in East Moline.
"Every week, it was something else. Great crowds. Great rivalries," Grensing said. "The Illinois schools, they didn’t like losing to the Iowa schools. When we’d beat East Moline or Moline, the phone would ring at home. The fans would call. You’d hear about it."
Central and United Township both provided fans with plenty to get excited about throughout the 1969-70 season.
Grensing’s team at Central was expected to be among the state’s best and a Cliff Talley-coached United Township team entered the season with plenty of promise on its way to being ranked as the top team in Illinois for five weeks midway through the season.
Blue Devils players like Rick Atzen, Ron Dengler, Ken Stringer, Dave Thomason and Dana Arp were household names to a young generation of fans in Davenport.
In East Moline, Tommy Haliburton, Bob Hunter, Craig Davis, Malcolm Samuels and Daryl Griffin took the floor to start for the Panthers, and Bob Officer saw significant minutes off the bench.
Collectively, they led their teams to significant success.
"I know our guys liked being around each other," Grensing said. "As a coach, you could see it coming together in practice. I remember around Thanksgiving that I could tell they liked coming to practice. We practiced a lot. New Year’s Day morning, we practiced. They wanted to be together as much as they could."
The rewards of that work were reaped in March.
But, it was the work along the way that positioned both Central and United Township for memorable seasons.
Davenport Central lost three games during the regular season, dropping a pair of one-point games to Rock Island Alleman and falling to United Township.
Before the state championship game, the only blemishes on the UT record were a loss to Davenport Central and one to Quincy.
The Panthers had earned their spot at the top of the Illinois state rankings with an early-season win over Central and a championship effort at the Collinsville Holiday Tournament.
There, UT faced a St. Louis Sumner team in the semifinals that was the defending state champion in Missouri.
Haliburton hit a pair of free throws in the final seconds to give the Panthers a 77-75 win that preceded a match-up with top-ranked Collinsville in the championship game.
United Township won the title game 78-72 and moved into the top spot in the poll.
The Panthers stayed there until losing to Central and Quincy, setbacks that came as Central continued to enjoy its own level of success.
The Blue Devils played in two conferences at the time, competing in the Mississippi Valley League with a number of Iowa schools and facing programs from the Illinois Quad-Cities in the Quad-City Metro Conference.
Central finished the season at 22-3, including a 17-0 record against Iowa teams on its way to its most recent state championship.
While going 5-3 against teams from the Illinois Quad-Cities, Grensing said the level of competition the Blue Devils faced during the regular season only helped his team.
"Those games at Wharton Field House, playing the good teams from Moline, East Moline, they made us better," Grensing said. "It helped us get ready for what we did at state."
Grensing-coached Central teams were known for playing a tough man-to-man defense, straying only occasionally into a zone look. The Blue Devils were balanced, looking to push the pace on offense and use athleticism to create fast-break opportunities.
Talley’s Panthers were known for an up-tempo, fast-breaking approach on offense and half-court zone pressure on the defensive end of the floor.
Those styles worked for their programs and led each to a memorable conclusion to the season.
Dengler scored 22 points to help Central reach the Iowa state tourney for the first time since it had qualified as Davenport High in 1959 with a 73-66 win over Dubuque Wahlert in the substate finals.
The Panthers had to fight their way to their first-ever state tournament berth.
It took overtime for the East Moline team to hold off Alleman 60-59 in the regional championship, setting up a match-up against third-ranked Galesburg in the sectional opener.
Although Haliburton fouled out midway through the fourth quarter, the Panthers prevailed 58-51 and then routed Pittsfield in the sectional final to move on to Illinois’ Elite Eight.
Once on the court at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Central handled Keokuk 78-58 in the quarterfinals and rallied for a 57-52 victory over Ames in the semifinals to set up a match against Storm Lake in the Class 2A championship game.
The Blue Devils used their quickness to counter the size of an unbeaten Storm Lake team that didn’t have a starter shorter than 6-foot-4 and was led by 6-11 Ron Kennedy.
Two senior guards, Thomason at 5-10 and Arp at 5-9, helped Central run Storm Lake off the floor, 75-60. Thomason scored 30 points and Arp added 15 as the Blue Devils added to the school’s collection of nine state championships in the sport.
Meanwhile at the Assembly Hall in Champaign, the first of two Talley-coached UT teams to finish in the top four in Illinois used a 14-of-14 touch at the free-throw line to edge LaSalle-Peru 68-66 in the quarterfinals.
The following day, the Panthers rolled into the championship game with a 77-59 victory over Peoria Spaulding on Saturday afternoon, setting up a title-game match-up that night against a Lyons Township team led by future Marquette standout Marcus Washington and future Maryland star Owen Brown.
United Township kept things close, trailing 47-44 in the fourth quarter before Lyons pulled away for a 71-52 victory.
Grensing called the special season of basketball in the Quad-Cities and the championship experience the memory of a lifetime.
"The guys on that team, they stay in contact, come over to the house and we live those days all over again," Grensing said. "It’s something none of us has ever forgotten."
