Opportunity slips through Bees' hands

Every minute matters.
The St. Ambrose University men’s basketball team learned that hard lesson Friday as 20th-ranked St. Francis (Ind.) held off the Fighting Bees 78-71 at Lee Lohman Arena.
“When you’re going up against a really good team, you can’t play 30, 31 minutes of good basketball. You’ve got to play the full 40,’’ St. Ambrose senior John Kerr said. “We’re close, but we’ve got to get better.’’
The biggest difference between the Fighting Bees and the first rated NAIA opponent they have faced this season was turnovers.
St. Ambrose (4-1) gave away the ball 17 times while the Cougars had just five turnovers to win for the ninth time in 10 games.
That translated into a 25-2 advantage in points off of turnovers for St. Francis.
Most of the Fighting Bees’ miscues came during two key stretches of the nonconference game, critical minutes at the end of the first half and then midway through the second as the Cougars pushed in front to stay.
“Late in the first half, we had a few possessions where we turned it over, they would score and then we would shoot too quickly,’’ St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said. “Against good competition, you have to be a little more patient at times.’’
From the four-minute mark in the first half through the first three minutes of the second half, the Fighting Bees collected just one field goal.
“We need to be stronger with the ball the whole game,’’ Kerr said. “We gave them some extra possessions.’’
St. Francis finished the first half with a run of six straight points to open a 41-35 lead at the break and grew its margin to 47-39 before Kerr sparked a 12-0 run by St. Ambrose by knocking down a 3-pointer from the left of the key with 16 minutes, 41 seconds to play.
A 3-pointer by Dylan Kaczmarek with 14:08 remaining ended that spurt and gave the Fighting Bees a 51-47 lead.
However, turnovers eventually helped the Cougars take a 55-53 lead on a Antwaan Cushingberry basket with 11:24 to go.
St. Francis extended its lead to 67-59 on two of Jalan Mull’s game-high 27 points with 4:37 to play, but had to hold off St. Ambrose at the line after Kaczmarek hit a 3-pointer with :11 remaining to pull the Bees within 74-71.
“We still had that mindset that we were going to win right up until it was over and we had time to make it happen,’’ Shovlain said. “That’s how you have to play this game.’’
Tom Kazanecki led St. Ambrose with 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds before exiting with a knee injury with 1:31 left, a situation that came as starter Ben Schols was limited to three second-half minutes because of an injury.
“Tom got off us off to a great start, was playing good basketball. It was tough to see him go down after he hit some big baskets for us,’’ said Kerr, who contributed 20 points and 14 rebounds.
St. Ambrose faces another test on Sunday, hosting 10th-ranked Marian in a 2 p.m. game in their final game before a holiday break.
