Opportunity slips through Bees' hands

From the four-minute mark in the first half through the first three minutes of the second half, the Fighting Bees collected just one field goal.

“We need to be stronger with the ball the whole game,’’ Kerr said. “We gave them some extra possessions.’’

St. Francis finished the first half with a run of six straight points to open a 41-35 lead at the break and grew its margin to 47-39 before Kerr sparked a 12-0 run by St. Ambrose by knocking down a 3-pointer from the left of the key with 16 minutes, 41 seconds to play.

A 3-pointer by Dylan Kaczmarek with 14:08 remaining ended that spurt and gave the Fighting Bees a 51-47 lead.

However, turnovers eventually helped the Cougars take a 55-53 lead on a Antwaan Cushingberry basket with 11:24 to go.

St. Francis extended its lead to 67-59 on two of Jalan Mull’s game-high 27 points with 4:37 to play, but had to hold off St. Ambrose at the line after Kaczmarek hit a 3-pointer with :11 remaining to pull the Bees within 74-71.

“We still had that mindset that we were going to win right up until it was over and we had time to make it happen,’’ Shovlain said. “That’s how you have to play this game.’’