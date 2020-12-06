Outcome unchanged, but Bees progress at Drake

DES MOINES -- While the outcome was nearly identical, St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain saw growth in his men's basketball team Sunday.
The Fighting Bees dropped a 97-53 exhibition decision to Drake at the Knapp Center, two days after losing a 98-53 game to the Bulldogs' Missouri Valley Conference rival, Northern Iowa.
"One of the things I was curious about was how we would respond after Friday, but we played more quality minutes from start to finish. I really believed we showed improvement from Friday to Sunday which is what I was hoping to see,'' Shovlain said.
"We started well and the first 15 minutes or so, I felt like we had them back on their heels a bit at times. I liked the way we competed.''
The Fighting Bees hung with the Bulldogs throughout much of the first half, using baskets by Ben Schols and Will Spriggs to cut the Drake lead to 26-22 with 6 minutes, 39 seconds to play before halftime.
Spriggs then scored off of a turnover just under a minute later to keep St. Ambrose within 29-24 before the Bulldogs closed the half with a run of 13 unanswered points over the final 5:43.
"We just got stuck on 24,'' Shovlain said. "We were getting good looks, decent shots, but they just didn't drop.''
The Fighting Bees shot just 29.7 percent for the game, but were even colder from inside the three-point arc. St. Ambrose connected on just 9-of-38 shots from two-point range, a 23.6-percent touch.
"When we're getting shots we want, which for the most part we were, we've got to finish no matter who we're playing,'' Shovlain said.
The Bulldogs deployed some pressure defense which turned the Fighting Bees over 23 times, something Drake into a 33-8 advantage in points off of turnovers.
Trailing 42-24 at the break, St. Ambrose didn't start the second half much better than it ended the first.
John Kerr scored five early points, knocking down shots from two- and three-point range, and Dylan Kaczmarek collected a basket off of an offensive rebound to keep the Bees within 48-31 with 15:56 to play.
Drake followed with a run of 14 straight points over the next three-and-a-half minutes to secure a win which moves the Bulldogs to 4-0 for the first time since the start of the 1979-80 season.
"One of the things we take from this is that we have to finish. To be a good team at our level, you have to play 37, 38 quality minutes. We improved from Friday, but 15, 16 minutes in each half isn't enough,'' Shovlain said.
"These two games, we appreciate the opportunities. We'd like to play these teams every year because they're good quality teams, well coached, and these games, they teach our team a lot.''
Kerr was the only St. Ambrose player to finish in double figures, collecting 18 points. The senior's nine rebounds helped keep the Fighting Bees within 42-40 of the Bulldogs on the boards.
Drake shot 52.1 percent for the game, with Jonah Jackson and Okay Djamgouz coming off the bench to lead five Bulldogs in double figures with 12 points apiece.
"We got the opportunity to go against some different defenses that we haven't seen. That was certainly beneficial early in the season,'' Drake coach Darian DeVries said.
Andrew Barrett, a junior wing who prepped at Rock Island Alleman, finished with two points and dished out two assists for Drake.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!