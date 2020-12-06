Outcome unchanged, but Bees progress at Drake

"When we're getting shots we want, which for the most part we were, we've got to finish no matter who we're playing,'' Shovlain said.

The Bulldogs deployed some pressure defense which turned the Fighting Bees over 23 times, something Drake into a 33-8 advantage in points off of turnovers.

Trailing 42-24 at the break, St. Ambrose didn't start the second half much better than it ended the first.

John Kerr scored five early points, knocking down shots from two- and three-point range, and Dylan Kaczmarek collected a basket off of an offensive rebound to keep the Bees within 48-31 with 15:56 to play.

Drake followed with a run of 14 straight points over the next three-and-a-half minutes to secure a win which moves the Bulldogs to 4-0 for the first time since the start of the 1979-80 season.

"One of the things we take from this is that we have to finish. To be a good team at our level, you have to play 37, 38 quality minutes. We improved from Friday, but 15, 16 minutes in each half isn't enough,'' Shovlain said.

"These two games, we appreciate the opportunities. We'd like to play these teams every year because they're good quality teams, well coached, and these games, they teach our team a lot.''