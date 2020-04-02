Patient Carius looks for the right situation

If Will Carius has learned anything about the college basketball recruiting process, it has been understanding the value of being patient.
Carius finds that being tested again as the Monmouth College all-American from Pleasant Valley waits to determine where the final chapter of his collegiate career will be written.
"The most important thing is to make the right decision," Carius said. "Coming out of high school, the first time through it all, there was a lot of nervous energy. I wanted things to happen fast, but it doesn’t work that way."
Carius understands that now as much as ever. He is considering a number of options about where to conclude his career after being granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA after his senior season at Monmouth ended after just six games because of a torn meniscus.
Currently completing coursework online in the Quad-Cities, he will earn his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Monmouth in May but will need to enroll elsewhere to begin work toward his Master’s degree.
The 6-foot-7 forward’s list of possibilities features about 10 schools, mostly NCAA Division II programs in the Midwest. However all of their campuses are currently closed for recruiting visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I’ve spent a lot of time talking with a lot of coaches on the phone and I’ve looked at a lot of virtual tours online, but I want to take a couple of visits. Right now with the virus situation, I can’t do that," Carius said. "I want it to be a good situation for my last year so I feel like visiting a couple of campuses is the right thing to do. I have time. I just have to be patient with everything."
He has been through it before.
Carius began his college career at NCAA Division II Northern Michigan before transferring in 2018 to Monmouth to be closer to family.
"Going through it in the past, I feel like I know what the recruiting part of it is all about and I’m looking for that right situation," Carius said.
Ultimately, he hopes to have a school selected sometime around the end of the academic year at Monmouth in mid-to-late May.
Carius said one of his objectives is to find a school that would allow him to complete work toward a Master’s degree online after spending the first year on campus.
"If I have a chance to go overseas and play after college, I would like to have the ability to finish my Master’s that way and get the most out of my education," Carius said. "I really hadn’t given grad school much thought until I was injured, but now being in this position it makes sense."
Although Carius was averaging 27.2 points and 12 rebounds per game when he suffered the early-season injury and had averaged 25.5 points and 11 rebounds as a junior, Monmouth coach Todd Skrivseth encouraged Carius to pursue the graduate transfer option.
"I wanted to make sure we did what was best for Will," Skrivseth said. "He’s such a team guy and as much as I would have liked to have him back, it didn’t make much sense for him to pay his way to work toward a second major at the D-III level after graduating when he could get an MBA paid for with a scholarship somewhere else.’’
Carius said the support he has received from Skrivseth validated why he chose to transfer originally to Monmouth, where his father had competed at the collegiate level.
"I’ve had a great experience at Monmouth. It was the right place for me to go at the right time," Carius said. "Coach Skrivseth approached me about the medical redshirt possibility shortly after I had my senior year taken away from me with the injury. They worked to make this happen for me and I appreciate everything they’ve done."
Carius is back on the court now, finding time to work out on his own and moving beyond the injury that kept him off the court over the winter.
"I feel good. It feels good to be back out on the court playing again," Carius said. "I’m gaining strength and I’m close to 100 percent. I’m just ready to get going again."
