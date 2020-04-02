Patient Carius looks for the right situation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If Will Carius has learned anything about the college basketball recruiting process, it has been understanding the value of being patient.

Carius finds that being tested again as the Monmouth College all-American from Pleasant Valley waits to determine where the final chapter of his collegiate career will be written.

"The most important thing is to make the right decision," Carius said. "Coming out of high school, the first time through it all, there was a lot of nervous energy. I wanted things to happen fast, but it doesn’t work that way."

Carius understands that now as much as ever. He is considering a number of options about where to conclude his career after being granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA after his senior season at Monmouth ended after just six games because of a torn meniscus.

Currently completing coursework online in the Quad-Cities, he will earn his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Monmouth in May but will need to enroll elsewhere to begin work toward his Master’s degree.

The 6-foot-7 forward’s list of possibilities features about 10 schools, mostly NCAA Division II programs in the Midwest. However all of their campuses are currently closed for recruiting visits because of the COVID-19 pandemic.